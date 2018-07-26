Twitter Schools Rajasthan's BJP President After He Says 'Humayun Asked Babur to Respect Cows'
The BJP president's quotes did not go down well with Twitter who decided to school Saini with some much needed history lessons.
Image Credits: PTI
When Humayun was dying, he called Babur and told him, "if you want to rule Hindustan, you must keep three things in mind- respect cows, brahmins & women": Rajasthan BJP President Madan Lal Saini. (24.07.18) pic.twitter.com/ADIscc64vH
— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2018
Saini’s assertions come two days after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar claimed that “lynchings would cease if people stopped eating beef”. Also, since we’re talking about History lessons, here’s a fun fact – Babur, Humayun’s father, died in 1531 i.e. 25 years before Humayun breathed his last in 1556. Of course, Twitter wasn’t having any of it and decided to give Saini a much-needed lesson in History.
Humayun told Babur to respect cows if he wants to rule India. -Rajasthan BJP President Incidentally, Babur died 25 years before Humayun, so the poor chap couldn't listen to his golden advice. https://t.co/aH1aNpL4iB — Sanjiv Bhatt (IPS) (@sanjivbhatt) July 25, 2018
Humayun died in 1556. But when he was dying, he somehow called Babur who was already dead in 1531 to give him this gyaan.
— Paresh (@hi_paresh) July 25, 2018
YAAAAS
I guess Ghost of Babur was standing under the staircases when Humayun tumbled down and died. #Babur https://t.co/hdUOsCl5ST — Sameer Khan (@SamKhan999) July 26, 2018
INDEEEEEEED
Babur died over two decades before Humayun but Humayun used Vedic Technology to call Babur https://t.co/1A2gn554l7
— Joy (@Joydas) July 25, 2018
KYUNKI ALL THE PAVS IN THE WORLD CAN'T FINISH THE BHAAJI
When Humayun was dying he called up Babur and said - "Whenever you order a plate of Paav Bhaaji always order an extra plate of Paav" — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) July 26, 2018
WAHI TOH
Illiterate dolt. Babur was Humayun’s father. He died before Humayun. https://t.co/Ily6Z7VCua
— Ravi Shankar (@etteth) July 26, 2018
THAT RHYMED
When Humayun was dying, he called Babur and told him, “Tel lagalo Dabur ka, Naam mitado Babur ka” : Rajasthan BJP President Madan Lal Saini. https://t.co/rIfHHDYCN5 — Shams (@babashamsdev) July 26, 2018
THE TAIMUR MEMES JUST DON'T DIE
Yes Humayun tweeted this and made a Skype call to Babur and asked Babur that his last wish is to see Kareena kapoor and her son Taimur then Babur sent WhatsApp message to Kareena and she along with her son took a charted flight to visit Babur. He gifted Taimur iPhone 10.
— abc (@CupidBheem) July 26, 2018
YAAAAS
This Babur-Humayun mixup reminds me of a school time mnemonic in Calcutta that helped us remember which Mughal came when. Babar Hoilo Aabar Jor, Sharilo Aushude. (Father sick again, cured by meds). Babur, Humayun, Akbar, Jehangir, Shah Jahan, Aurangzeb. — Satbir Singh (@thesatbir) July 26, 2018
WHAT A WOW, YAAR
A dying son (Humayun) called his already dead father (Babur) to his death bed? Whatawow! Wowlogic
— Seema Bashir Bhat (@Ceema_Bhat) July 26, 2018
PERIOD
When Humayun was dying, he called Babur and told him, “if you ever feel that your ministers are incompetent and tards, read about BJP ministers to feel better” pic.twitter.com/KL6ehWDGzF — Rahul Raj (@bhak_sala) July 26, 2018
ANCIENT MANTRA FTW
Hmmm... But how exactly did a dying Humayun call his already dead father Babur? Did he use some ancient mantra? https://t.co/Mp4eXOZ1yS — Ankit Lal (@AnkitLal) July 25, 2018
POSSIBLE?
I can vouch for this. Humayun sent a DM to Babur, which was later hacked and leaked to the wikileaks. #original https://t.co/qf4RtojeQT — Bhuvan Bagga (@Bhuvanbagga) July 25, 2018
GHOST OF BABUR PAST?
Babur died in 1531, Humayun died in 1556. Did Babur's ghost tell this to Humayun? See this is what happens when you study history from Jio University https://t.co/x3rRhmIyT3
— Avani (@diplomacyindia) July 26, 2018
MADAN LAL CAN TELEPORT TO DIFFERENT TIME PERIODS?
History says Humayun was Babur's son & Babur was already dead when Humayun was dying. If Madan Lal Saini happens to be the eye & ear witness present near Humayun's deathbed, then history needs to be corrected. — Raaisaab (@raaisaab) July 25, 2018
RAVANA HAD A PUSHPAK VIMAAN, YAAAAAR
May be the Mughals had a time machine.
— Tanvir (@Tanvir_Ansari) July 25, 2018
