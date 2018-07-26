GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
3-min read

Twitter Schools Rajasthan's BJP President After He Says 'Humayun Asked Babur to Respect Cows'

The BJP president's quotes did not go down well with Twitter who decided to school Saini with some much needed history lessons.

News18.com

Updated:July 26, 2018, 12:57 PM IST
Image Credits: PTI
Rajasthan’s BJP President Madan Lal Saini surely did not pay attention in his history class. Well, that can be the only explanation for his absurd claim that Mughal Emperor Humayun, on his deathbed, called Babur and told him, “If you want to rule Hindustan, you must respect cows, Brahmins, and women.”

Saini’s assertions come two days after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar claimed that “lynchings would cease if people stopped eating beef”. Also, since we’re talking about History lessons, here’s a fun fact – Babur, Humayun’s father, died in 1531 i.e. 25 years before Humayun breathed his last in 1556. Of course, Twitter wasn’t having any of it and decided to give Saini a much-needed lesson in History.





YAAAAS





INDEEEEEEED

KYUNKI ALL THE PAVS IN THE WORLD CAN'T FINISH THE BHAAJI





WAHI TOH

THAT RHYMED





THE TAIMUR MEMES JUST DON'T DIE

YAAAAS





WHAT A WOW, YAAR

PERIOD





 

ANCIENT MANTRA FTW





POSSIBLE?





GHOST OF BABUR PAST?

MADAN LAL CAN TELEPORT TO DIFFERENT TIME PERIODS?





RAVANA HAD A PUSHPAK VIMAAN, YAAAAAR

