GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
3-min read

Twitter 'Search Party' Brought Estranged Besties Together After 16 Years

The duo had met on a family vacation in Hawaii in 2006 and had become very close friends, but had since lost touch.

News18.com

Updated:November 26, 2018, 11:49 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Twitter 'Search Party' Brought Estranged Besties Together After 16 Years
(Credit: Twitter/@briannacry)
Twitter can be a wonderful place sometimes. Recently, the micro-blogging site helped bring together two best friends who had been estranged for almost 12 years.

On Novemeber 24, a Twitter user named @briannacry posted a photo on the site of herself along with another little girl. She said that the photo was taken in 2006 in Hawaii on a dinner cruise. @briannacry had met and befriended the girl in the photo that very night and according to her tweet, the two became fast friends for the night. However, the two somehow lost touch and over the years, all that remained was the photo.




The endearing post led to a Twitter 'search party' and Tweeples from all over the world tried to help @briannacry find her estranged bestie. And yes, the search bore perfect results. Dedicated Tweeples managed to find the estranged friend, who goes by the name of @heii_tree on Twitter. Soon, the girl posted a photo of her and her family at the Hawaii cruise to prove it indeed was her.




@briannacry, who had initially put up the search request, was overjoyed at the success of her quest.










The endearing moment received a lot of cheers from Twitterati who were closely following the exciting quest. Many were interested to know if the two would now meet in person and continue with their friendship from where they left it off. some also wanted to know how @hei_tree was alerted so quickly about the search, to which she responded that her friends on Twitter found came across the search party for her and informed her about it.




























So great was the interest in making the two friends meet again that some persons allegedly also stared a GoFundME page for them but @heii_tree immediately dispelled the confusions, telling Tweeples to not donate anything as they had not set up the account.



Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery