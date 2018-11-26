Twitter 'Search Party' Brought Estranged Besties Together After 16 Years

Hey twitter, I met this girl on a dinner cruise in Hawaii in 2006. We were basically bestfriends for that night so I need y’all to help me find my bestfriend cause I miss her and I need to see how she’s doing now. Please retweet this so we can be reunited. pic.twitter.com/LRtk6ClvV3 — Bri (@briannacry) November 24, 2018

Heard you were looking for me~ pic.twitter.com/Dz4z1wapRv — heii (@heii_tree) November 24, 2018

OMG OMG HEY GIRL HEY GIRL HEY!! https://t.co/elWi5t1bPq — Bri (@briannacry) November 24, 2018

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️omg my heart is so happy — Bri (@briannacry) November 24, 2018

Bruhhh it’s been literal years since I was last on Twitter and the first thing I see is a search party for my ass — heii (@heii_tree) November 24, 2018

@heii_tree how tf did someone alert you to check twitter in such a short amount of time?! Like how did they recognise the child version of you?! — Oz (@Usman_A_) November 25, 2018

Most of the friends that alerted me I’ve known since middle school!! I don’t think I changed much in the time span between elementary and middle school, so that’s why — heii (@heii_tree) November 25, 2018

are u talking on private? this friendship needs to come true — lucas (@stylesndetails) November 25, 2018

Yup!! I’m trying to finish my essay rn so I’m only sparsely on, but yes we are — heii (@heii_tree) November 25, 2018

ARE YALL FRIENDS AGAIN — Choche Jones (@SauveGuapo) November 24, 2018

To everyone who’s saying @briannacry and I should meet up: I’m going to community college on financial aid I’m not going anywhere anytime soon pic.twitter.com/PJaqZqHZvP — heii (@heii_tree) November 25, 2018

Idk what’s cuter this friendship or the fact that your family all went for it with matching outfits pic.twitter.com/5NMOTeKZ6a — Moonchild♋️ (@DoobieSnacks182) November 25, 2018

You’ve Inspired me to find my long lost vacation bestie from when I was a toddler too — leslie (@lilles21) November 24, 2018

To my knowledge, neither @briannacry or I have set up/been contacted about a gofundme. Please be careful about links everyone, and keep your muns close to your huns uwu pic.twitter.com/bRXItgPJDU — heii (@heii_tree) November 25, 2018

