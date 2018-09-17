Twitter Shows No Mercy After Pakistan’s Human Rights Minister Caught 'Napping' at Work



Must be exhausting, ensuring all those human rights. pic.twitter.com/C9m7sQdg8G

— Aima Khosa (@aimaMK) September 13, 2018

Sleep is a fundamental human right https://t.co/ZM3HxNIzkx — Mohammad Taqi (@mazdaki) September 13, 2018



In Naya Pakistan another austerity drive is launched. Minister Shireen Mazari is saving human energy by sleeping during the day.

I think it’s not her fault. I mean what on earth are you going to do in the Ministry of Human rights all day anyway. pic.twitter.com/Js4nj44EGE

— Dr. Afnan Ullah ڈاکٹر افنان اللہ خان (@afnanullahkh) September 13, 2018

Pakistan’s Minister for Human Rights asleep on the job. https://t.co/310yfAb2uB — Seth Oldmixon (@setholdmixon) September 12, 2018

This rest is fine but the photo is not. It may be lunch break. It shows there is someone in the office breaching the privacy. This person can leak important documents as well. Person must be identified & sacked. @ShireenMazari1 @ImranKhanPTI https://t.co/so8PgRSV7j — Mirza (@MAliMirza1) September 15, 2018



Don't know what's wrong in picture of shireen mazari sitting relaxed on her chair.

— Zainab Rashid (@Xaynii) September 13, 2018

Have decided against tweeting the pic of Shireen Mazari dozing off in her minister's office 1. Everyone's human and entitled to take a short nap, even at work - we all do it 2. She obviously didn't realize who took a pic and circulated it - has to be someone in her office — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) September 13, 2018

It's only been a few weeks since Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government came into power and the people of Pakistan have already found a reason to criticise one of its ministers.Shireen Mazari, Pakistan's Minister for Human Rights, was recently caught off guard when she was photographed 'sleeping' in her office.In no time, Twitter users from Pakistan took to the microblogging site to mock the minister. Napping or not, the photo was enough to trigger memes and jokes on the Internet.Not all were critical of the minister.Before her current position in the government, Mazari was the director general of the Institute of Strategic Studies, a think tank on defence and security issues, and also served as a professor in Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad.