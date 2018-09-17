GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Twitter Shows No Mercy After Pakistan’s Human Rights Minister Caught 'Napping' at Work

Shireen Mazari is in news for all the wrong reasons.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:September 17, 2018, 10:51 AM IST
Image credits: @aimaMK / Twitter
It's only been a few weeks since Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government came into power and the people of Pakistan have already found a reason to criticise one of its ministers.

Shireen Mazari, Pakistan's Minister for Human Rights, was recently caught off guard when she was photographed 'sleeping' in her office.

In no time, Twitter users from Pakistan took to the microblogging site to mock the minister. Napping or not, the photo was enough to trigger memes and jokes on the Internet.













Not all were critical of the minister.











Before her current position in the government, Mazari was the director general of the Institute of Strategic Studies, a think tank on defence and security issues, and also served as a professor in Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad.
