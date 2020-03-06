Twitter Shows You Some Bizarre Ways to Fight COVID-19 through #CoronaVirusChallenge

As the international health communities are grappling to come up with more and more preventive measures for the novel coronavirus that has now spread over two dozen countries around the globe, the government of South Africa confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon.

Since then, the country's residents seem to have come forward with their own preparations to fight the virus.

From armoring themselves with sanitizer sprays to putting on quite unusual face masks, this is how Twitter geared up for the #CoronaVirusChallenge.

Alright let’s do this! I don’t want to hear “Mission Failed We’ll Get Em Next Time”!!#CoronaVirusChallenge pic.twitter.com/3sfosIuqm6 — iLLMATIC (@NewGodFlow02) March 6, 2020

The SA Government: We have put measure in place to detect Coronavirus at all entry points.



the measures they put in place:#CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/oulmutAnEJ — D Dog (@ConroversialDog) March 5, 2020

Y’all really bout to make a #CoronaVirusChallenge this is peak society ☠️ pic.twitter.com/HIvMQVyzAz — LCDC (@lcdc_yt) March 6, 2020

Do not sneeze in public, you might get shot #CoronaVirusChallenge pic.twitter.com/GxZ4fIKnhS — Daddy Love (@folajoseph) March 6, 2020

Jus inhale the smell of chocolate and live forever! #CoronaVirusChallenge pic.twitter.com/n8fKiObvpe — KKW (@KimPossible1876) March 6, 2020

Probably only country accepted corronavirus with jokes #CoronaVirusChallenge pic.twitter.com/Aa4GgoyutI — Julius (@Ramphajulius) March 5, 2020

Let it not get us off guard #CoronaVirusChallenge pic.twitter.com/0ejGKra5FH — continent (@africa_oj) March 5, 2020

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation warned that the COVID-19 was spreading 17 times faster outside China, urging governments to pull out all the stops to slow the epidemic as it drained colour from India’s Holi festivities, closed Bethlehem's Nativity Church and blocked Italians from visiting elderly relatives in nursing homes.