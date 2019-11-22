Twitter Slams 'Disgusting' Commuter Who Brushes His Teeth and Spits on Busy Platform

It's not easy to travel in public transports and overlook certain incidents that might leave you baffled.

While we might just ignore most of these incidences, a Twitter user has rightly called out a commuter for brushing his teeth on a train platform.

Twitter user Melissa Therms took to the social media to share pictures of a 'disgusting' passenger. She shared it with the caption, “Disgusting behaviour at #Euston station this morning. Packed platform and this man start brushing his teeth and spits repeatedly on the platform.”

Disgusting behaviour at #Euston station this morning. Packed platform and this man starts brushing his teeth and spits repeatedly on the platform. pic.twitter.com/9rrqDc32Oz — Melissa Therms ‍ (@MelissaTherms) November 20, 2019

She shared two pictures; one of them shows the man brushing his teeth, while other focuses on his spit. The man appears to be going to work, as he is dressed up as a professional and is carrying a back-pack.

Therms also mentioned in one of her comments that ‘not a soul' came forward to confront the guy for his disgusting act. A lot of Twitter users were surprised at the act, while others shared their experiences of similar kind. Here are some of them:

Is... is that for real?? — Robin Holley (@robholley) November 20, 2019

I once sat next to a man on the tube who was cutting his finger nails. I thought that was disgusting, but this takes it to a whole new level! — Antony Tiernan (@AntonyTiernan) November 21, 2019

please tell me someone confronted him??? — Lucy Pasha-Robinson (@LucyPasha) November 20, 2019

Did he try to style it out, like “I do this every day” kinda vibe or was he avoiding eye contact??? — Kit Bradshaw (@kitbradshaw) November 20, 2019

I'm disgusted — Elizabeth Pears (@BizPears) November 21, 2019

Ugh...I can smell his breath from here... — Michael Morgan (@mikewhoatv) November 20, 2019

