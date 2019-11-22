Twitter Slams 'Disgusting' Commuter Who Brushes His Teeth and Spits on Busy Platform
A Twitter user has rightly called out a commuter for brushing his teeth on train platform.
(Twitter / @MelissaTherms )
It's not easy to travel in public transports and overlook certain incidents that might leave you baffled.
While we might just ignore most of these incidences, a Twitter user has rightly called out a commuter for brushing his teeth on a train platform.
Twitter user Melissa Therms took to the social media to share pictures of a 'disgusting' passenger. She shared it with the caption, “Disgusting behaviour at #Euston station this morning. Packed platform and this man start brushing his teeth and spits repeatedly on the platform.”
Disgusting behaviour at #Euston station this morning. Packed platform and this man starts brushing his teeth and spits repeatedly on the platform. pic.twitter.com/9rrqDc32Oz— Melissa Therms (@MelissaTherms) November 20, 2019
She shared two pictures; one of them shows the man brushing his teeth, while other focuses on his spit. The man appears to be going to work, as he is dressed up as a professional and is carrying a back-pack.
Therms also mentioned in one of her comments that ‘not a soul' came forward to confront the guy for his disgusting act. A lot of Twitter users were surprised at the act, while others shared their experiences of similar kind. Here are some of them:
Is... is that for real??— Robin Holley (@robholley) November 20, 2019
I once sat next to a man on the tube who was cutting his finger nails. I thought that was disgusting, but this takes it to a whole new level!— Antony Tiernan (@AntonyTiernan) November 21, 2019
please tell me someone confronted him???— Lucy Pasha-Robinson (@LucyPasha) November 20, 2019
Did he try to style it out, like “I do this every day” kinda vibe or was he avoiding eye contact???— Kit Bradshaw (@kitbradshaw) November 20, 2019
I'm disgusted— Elizabeth Pears (@BizPears) November 21, 2019
Ugh...I can smell his breath from here...— Michael Morgan (@mikewhoatv) November 20, 2019
