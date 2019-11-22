Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Twitter Slams 'Disgusting' Commuter Who Brushes His Teeth and Spits on Busy Platform

A Twitter user has rightly called out a commuter for brushing his teeth on train platform.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 22, 2019, 5:13 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Twitter Slams 'Disgusting' Commuter Who Brushes His Teeth and Spits on Busy Platform
(Twitter / @MelissaTherms )

It's not easy to travel in public transports and overlook certain incidents that might leave you baffled.

While we might just ignore most of these incidences, a Twitter user has rightly called out a commuter for brushing his teeth on a train platform.

Twitter user Melissa Therms took to the social media to share pictures of a 'disgusting' passenger. She shared it with the caption, “Disgusting behaviour at #Euston station this morning. Packed platform and this man start brushing his teeth and spits repeatedly on the platform.”

She shared two pictures; one of them shows the man brushing his teeth, while other focuses on his spit. The man appears to be going to work, as he is dressed up as a professional and is carrying a back-pack.

Therms also mentioned in one of her comments that ‘not a soul' came forward to confront the guy for his disgusting act. A lot of Twitter users were surprised at the act, while others shared their experiences of similar kind. Here are some of them:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram