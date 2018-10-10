English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Twitter Slams Virat Kohli for 'Trying to Look Taller' than Karman Kaur Thandi but Fans Don't Buy It
Fragile ego, or photographer's instructions?
Virat Kohli is very popular on social media and his name regularly trends on Twitter, often for things he does outside the cricket pitch. Recently, Kohli, who is the current cricket team captain, received flak on social media again after an image of the cricketer with tennis start Karman Kaur Thandi went viral.
In the photo, in which both the sports stars are promoting luxury watch brand Tissot, Kohli can seen standing beside the tall Thandi on a stool, seemingly in an attempt to appear taller than the tennis star in pictures. Kohli was immediately trolled for the image with one user tweeting: "You can be anything but the woman can’t be taller than the man. Such fragile ego. Such vanity."
However, his fans rushed quickly to his defense, stating how it was the photographer in this instance who insisted he stand on a stool. They insisted that Kohli didn't stand on a stool on purpose to look taller and that the picture was being interpreted out of context.
Fans also found other instances where the cricketer was seen posing for photographs with others, including women, but not standing on a stool.
Some also pointed out that Kohli wasn't the only one. In fact, other sports-persons too have been made to stand on stools for photo-ops.
You can be anything but the woman can’t be taller than the man.Such fragile ego.
Such vanity pic.twitter.com/tj0Omypr6g
— Sanobar (@SanobarFatma) October 7, 2018
He himself made the joke about being short and the organisers asked Virat to stand on the podium to get wrists of both of them in the same frame. Please get your facts right before you share/ tweet anything. That's how judgements / rumours start. #StupidestPost
— Vibhanshu Gupta (@VibhanshuGupta5) October 8, 2018
Yeh Kya hai?Ab Uska fragile ego kaha Gaya? pic.twitter.com/KOE7Tzcpdt
— .RA (@Y_Jar01) October 7, 2018
pic.twitter.com/orxAbawSfM
— Gokulnath (@gokulnath0419) October 7, 2018
