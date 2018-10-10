GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Twitter Slams Virat Kohli for 'Trying to Look Taller' than Karman Kaur Thandi but Fans Don't Buy It

Fragile ego, or photographer's instructions?

News18.com

Updated:October 10, 2018, 7:17 PM IST
Virat Kohli is very popular on social media and his name regularly trends on Twitter, often for things he does outside the cricket pitch. Recently, Kohli, who is the current cricket team captain, received flak on social media again after an image of the cricketer with tennis start Karman Kaur Thandi went viral.

In the photo, in which both the sports stars are promoting luxury watch brand Tissot, Kohli can seen standing beside the tall Thandi on a stool, seemingly in an attempt to appear taller than the tennis star in pictures. Kohli was immediately trolled for the image with one user tweeting: "You can be anything but the woman can’t be taller than the man. Such fragile ego. Such vanity."

However, his fans rushed quickly to his defense, stating how it was the photographer in this instance who insisted he stand on a stool. They insisted that Kohli didn't stand on a stool on purpose to look taller and that the picture was being interpreted out of context.





Fans also found other instances where the cricketer was seen posing for photographs with others, including women, but not standing on a stool.

Some also pointed out that Kohli wasn't the only one. In fact, other sports-persons too have been made to stand on stools for photo-ops.





 

