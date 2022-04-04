Twitter Soars With Memes As Elon Musk Purchases 9.2% Stake in Bluebird App

Becoming the platform’s biggest stakeholder, Elon Musk has taken a 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter Inc. This comes just a week after hinting that he might massively impact the social media industry. His stake is worth about $2.89 billion. After his purchase, Twitter’s shares soared about 26 per cent in premarket trading. The latest development led to a meme fest on the social media handle. While some are focussing on the new Twitter logo, other people are morphing Musk’s images with Drake memes.

Twitter's new logo after Elon Musk buys 9.2% stake in it pic.twitter.com/wxUNmCvXul— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 4, 2022

Elon Musk at Twitter’s next board meeting after buying 9.2% of the company pic.twitter.com/3wx2JxKkZx— Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. (drpatel.eth) (@ParikPatelCFA) April 4, 2022

Elon Musk walking into the twitter boardroom like… 😂 pic.twitter.com/DZePszUP1B— Bitcoin Archive 🗄🚀🌔 (@BTC_Archive) April 4, 2022

Elon Musk has purchased 9% of Twitter. pic.twitter.com/ZDIljfg0Q6— Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) April 4, 2022

This comes just a month after Musk had polled his more than 80 million followers on Twitter, asking them whether the company adheres to the principles of free speech. When over 70 per cent of people said no, he asked whether a new platform was needed. He further mentioned that he was giving serious thought to starting his own.

Meanwhile, he was already in the news for has weighing in with a hot take on how the Covid-19 pandemic purportedly caused a “baby bust, not a boom". A Scientific American article argued that when the pandemic-induced lockdown forced people back into their homes in 2020, experts predicted that it might lead to a baby boom but the opposite ended up happening in high-income countries, where birth rates declined, as per a study. Sharing the article, Musk tweeted, “Humanity did not evolve to mourn the unborn. But we should… I’m talking about not having kids in the first place. That’s the problem." The Scientific American report is from August 2021, but as per a Moneycontrol report, it’s not the only one to have highlighted declining birth rates in the aftermath of the pandemic.

This is not the first time that Musk has put forth such an idea. Last year, he suggested that ‘overpopulation’ may be the solution for the way forward. Speaking at the Wall Street Journal’s annual CEO Council the Tesla CEO and SpaceX boss said, “I think one of the biggest risks to civilization is the low birth rate and the rapidly declining birthrate."

