Twitter Spots Clock Behind Raghuram Rajan Giving Away 'Actual' Interview Duration with Rahul Gandhi

After the video interaction between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and former RBI chief Raghuram Rajan over economy related issues, questions are being raised on the duration of the video.

The 27-minute-long video clip was released on Thursday where the two had discussions on economy and way out of the crisis situation. However, a Twitter user shared snippets from various time slot of the video claiming that the original interaction seemed to be nearly 90 minutes-long but was trimmed to just 27 minutes, claiming that it was heavily edited. The clock behind Rajan seemed to have given away the 'actual' time duration of the interaction.

“Check the clock behind Rajan Pic 1- when interview started Pic 2- after 15 mins Pic 3- 20 mins Pic 4- interview end - 27 min Interaction of over 1 hour edited to 27 mins. Why so much editing was required? (sic)” the tweet read. The user made the claims using the time on the clock behind Rajan in video.

Check the clock behind Rajan



Pic 1- when interview started



Pic 2- after 15 mins



Pic 3- 20 mins



Pic 4- interview end - 27 min



Interaction of over 1 hour edited to 27 mins. Why so much editing was required? pic.twitter.com/Wm0gpIRaYa — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) April 30, 2020

In another tweet, he said, "Rahul's interaction with Rajan happened yesterday, but had many foot in the mouth moments. Editing was taking time so Congress released a promo, took whole night to edit.Shared it today morning."

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had posted a two-minute long clip on social media showing parts of the conversation between the two, while the full dialogue was released on Thursday. Rahul and former RBI chief had discussion over the state of economy and challenges faced in view of the Covid-19 lockdown.



