Twitter Sums Up RCB's Sixth Straight Loss in IPL With Hilarious Yet Brutal Memes

Royal Challengers Bangalore walked out in all greens on Sunday night but the change in uniform didn't affect the results for the home team after a lethal spell by Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada and a spirited knock by Shreyas Iyer handed RCB their sixth consecutive defeat in the ongoing season of IPL.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:April 8, 2019, 11:25 AM IST
Images by PTI.
It's not a good time to be an RCB fan or a team member for that matter.

Put in to bat first, Rabada scalped Bangalore's batting lineup and restricted them to a mere 149 for 8. The 23-year-old took 4 for 21 and never allowed Bangalore to get going.

Put in to bat first, Rabada scalped Bangalore's batting lineup and restricted them to a mere 149 for 8. The 23-year-old took 4 for 21 and never allowed Bangalore to get going.

Delhi Capitals found an anchor in their skipper Shreyas Iyer, who helped his team get past the target after suffering a mini-collapse during the run chase.

With this victory at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, DC secured their third win of the tournament. As for RCB, they are yet to open their account.

"We thought 160 would be competitive, but we kept losing wickets at regular intervals, so I wanted to take the game deep. Even 150, had we held on to our chances, would've been difficult for them. We need to grab those chances, can't give excuses every day," said RCB captain Kohli at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"We just weren't good on the given day. That's the whole story of RCB this season," Kohli added in dejection.

Disappointed fans who witnessed yet another RCB debacle on the field, responded with brutal memes and jokes.

















































