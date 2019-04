Twitter Sums Up RCB's Sixth Straight Loss in IPL With Hilarious Yet Brutal Memes

When an IPL team Comes to know their next match is with RCB

#RCBvDC pic.twitter.com/pk20YqWyIe — Nilesh Alone (@NileshAlone143) April 7, 2019

Every RCB fan right now #RCBvDC feeling bad for Virat Kohli 😚😣

6 consecutive defeats 👎 pic.twitter.com/r6mJD1eeRV — प्रदीप शर्मा (@pks7272) April 7, 2019

#RCBvDC RCB fans and Kohli right now searching for Parthiv Patel pic.twitter.com/lIG0LFC2QT — SHUBHAM RAI (@SHUBHAMRAI14051) April 7, 2019

Looks like RCB will be conceding the first set 6-0. — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) April 7, 2019

RCB fans waiting for RCB 1st win in IPL2019 be like #RCBvDC pic.twitter.com/ufW86Surnu — ।। सार्थक ।। (@dynamo_sarthak) April 7, 2019

This is sooooo accurate 😂😂😂😂😂😂 kohli bhakts DONT @ me this is not about virat #rcb #eesalacupnamde pic.twitter.com/lo5AuimqDB — kane thanos williamson (@llapskywalker) April 7, 2019

Worst things about Bangalore



1. Traffic

2. Sambhar

3. RCB#RCBvDC — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) April 7, 2019

IPL to RCB :

* As they can quit the tournament #RCBvDC pic.twitter.com/zGyWcHF9uZ — Anshuman Mishra (@Anshuman987m) April 7, 2019

The basics are continuing to hurt RCB 😲 pic.twitter.com/bfVdtDtRJW — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) April 7, 2019

It's not a good time to be an RCB fan or a team member for that matter.Royal Challengers Bangalore walked out in all greens on Sunday evening but the change in uniform didn't affect the results for the home team after a lethal bowling spell by Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada and a spirited knock of 67 (50) by Shreyas Iyer handed RCB their sixth consecutive defeat in the ongoing season of IPL.Put in to bat first, Rabada scalped Bangalore's batting lineup and restricted them to a mere 149 for 8. The 23-year-old took 4 for 21 and never allowed Bangalore to get going.Delhi Capitals found an anchor in their skipper Shreyas Iyer, who helped his team get past the target after suffering a mini-collapse during the run chase.With this victory at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, DC secured their third win of the tournament. As for RCB, they are yet to open their account."We thought 160 would be competitive, but we kept losing wickets at regular intervals, so I wanted to take the game deep. Even 150, had we held on to our chances, would've been difficult for them. We need to grab those chances, can't give excuses every day," said RCB captain Kohli at the post-match presentation ceremony."We just weren't good on the given day. That's the whole story of RCB this season," Kohli added in dejection.Disappointed fans who witnessed yet another RCB debacle on the field, responded with brutal memes and jokes.You can watch the match highlights here