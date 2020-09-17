Twitter Suspends Account of Chinese Virologist Who Claimed Covid-19 Was Man-Made in Wuhan Labratory

Twitter has suspended the profile of Chinese virologist, Li-Meng Yan, after she publicly claimed that China had 'manufactured' Covid-19 in a Wuhan lab.

The Twitter account remained suspended with a message on the page that now reads: 'Account suspended. Twitter suspends accounts which violate the Twitter Rules.'

Earlier, in May, Twitter had started flagging her tweets with 'disputed claims on coronavirus,' according to Daily Mail.

While its not known whether a particular tweet was the reason her account was suspended, Yan on a US TV talk show commented that she was suspended because "they don't want the people to know this truth."

Yan, who had fled China, had claimed she had proof that the SARS-Covid-2 virus is in fact man-made in a Wuhan lab.

Speaking on ITV's Loose Women, Yan who was described as "a scientist who was working at the Hong Kong School of Public Health when she turned whistleblower on the Chinese Government, after she alleged they knew about the spread of the coronavirus before publicly acknowledging the outbreak."

The description also adds that "a result, Dr Li claims she had to flee to the US for her own safety and is now determined to spread her findings to the world. She joined the Loose Women from a secret location to tell us why she felt compelled to speak out, even if it meant putting her life on the line."

Yan states that while working at Hong Kong's School of Public Health, her supervisor first asked her to investigate a new "SARS-like" virus in Wuhan on December 31 - but that her efforts were later stifled.

She said she reported back that cases appeared to be rising exponentially but was told to "keep silent and be careful."

"We will get in trouble and we'll be disappeared," is what was allegedly told to her.

She also said she has proof that the virus came from a virology lab in the city and not from the wet-food market.

"The genome sequence is like a human fingerprint," she says in the video released on YouTube.

"Based on this you can identify these things. "I will [use this] evidence to tell people why this has come from the lab in China, why they are the ones who made it," she adds. "Anyone, even if you have no biology knowledge, will be able to read it, and check and identify and verify it yourself."

She added that the Chinese authorities began to discredit her even before she fled the country. "They deleted all my information and also they told people to spread rumours about me," she said.

The Chinese National Health Commission, World Health Organisation and University Of Hong Kong disputed her claims, according to The Sun.

In July, Hong Kong University in fact put out a statement which read "Dr Yan Limeng was a post-doctoral fellow at HKU. She has left the University.

HKU notes that the content of the said news report does not accord with the key facts as we understand them. Specifically, Dr Yan never conducted any research on human-to-human transmission of the novel coronavirus at HKU during December 2019 and January 2020, her central assertion of the said interview."