2-MIN READ

FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Bilingual Press Con and Translation of 'Atma Nirbhar' Leave Twitter Impressed

Anurag Thakur played interpreter during Wedneday's media briefing by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, inspiring many reactions and tweets | Image credit: IANS

Sitharaman started her speech by explaining the meaning of 'atmanirbhar' in four South Indian languages - Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 6:30 PM IST
On May 13, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with MoS Anurag Thakur addressed the nation to announce the first batch of schemes under the "Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan" announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday.

The union minister laid out the first tranch of the massive Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package intended to infuse life into the Indian economy and help out micro, medium, and small industries as well as private employers and employees. But what caught the internet's eye was the government's keen attention this time to previous complaints regarding its use of only Hindi in making official announcements.

Following PM Modi's 8 pm address in Hindi, there was a spike in Google searches for tough Hindi words like "atmanirbhar", especially from Southern states. Several non-Hindi speaking Indians also took to social media to demand translations. And it looks like the finance ministry heard them.

Sitharaman on Wednesday started her speech by explaining the meaning of 'atmanirbhar', meaning self-reliant, in different languages including four South Indian languages - Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. "I know coming from South India, a lot of people wondered what it actually meant," she said while explaining the meaning.

Not just that, she and MoS Anurag Thakur took turns in explaining each point first in English while Thakur translated in Hindi.

Many on social media appreciated the additional touch.

The while many thanked the union minister and MoS for their translations, the linguistic outreach also inspired memes.

