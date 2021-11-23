Twitter Thinks 'Typos Makes it Original', Major Brands Hop on for the Best Ones

In 2017, Twitter doubled the character limit from 140 to 280 and launched the ‘thread’ feature, which allowed users to connect their tweets into a collected form. However, there is one change that people have been anticipating for a very long time, and Twitter does not budge about it. Twitter still does not have an edit button. The utopia of the edit button is a far-fetched reality as Twitter, time and again, has stated that it has no plans to provide this feature to Twitterati.

Recently, Twitter shared a post that might make it easy for its users to accept the fact that they still cannot rectify their mistakes and will have to either delete the tweet or live with the mistakes. Twitter wrote, “Your typo makes it original.”

Typographical errors, in long-from, are errors that manage to bypass our attention and get attached to the tweet, jolting the sanctity of the post. Twitter, through the tweet, is telling its users to appreciate the typos since they make the tweet original.

Have a look at the tweet here:

your typo makes it original— Twitter (@Twitter) November 22, 2021

Since shared, the tweet has garnered more than 83,000 likes, and netizens reacted to the post with a broad spectrum of emotions. Not only users but major brands, too, chimed in and tweeted their reaction to Twitter’s post.

One of the most special comments was made by Xbox, which reshared a typo they made mentioning their own name in one of the tweets and wrote, “So true, bestie.”

Another special comment, which had an on-purpose typo, was made by Sennheiser. It said, “We’re tooned to your vibe.”

We’re tooned to your vibe. 🎧 https://t.co/JQK49UWMXz— Sennheiser India (@SennheiserIndia) November 23, 2021

Here’s one by McDonalds:

welcome to mcdonals— McDonald’s (@McDonalds) November 22, 2021

Here’s another by Grammarly, a service that despises typos.

Agree to disagree. 🤷— Grammarly (@Grammarly) November 22, 2021

This tweet by Shopify ensued hilarity instantly:

thanks for choosing spotify— Shopify (@Shopify) November 22, 2021

Here are some other hilarious reactions to the tweet by netizens.

My typo makes it embarassind https://t.co/SuJCE1ESYx— Pawan Kotharkar (@pawankotharkar) November 23, 2021

Stop being stubborn and give us a damn edit button https://t.co/JanbTXnR3D— ᵈᵈᵉᵘⁿᵍ ᵈᵈᵉᵘⁿᵍᵉʳ ᵈᵈᵉᵘⁿᵍᵉˢᵗ 🐥 (@Inseoforever) November 22, 2021

My brilliance makes it original, my typo makes it slopppy. https://t.co/LOUvBM6Tao— Arturo Hammer (@ArtAHammer) November 23, 2021

No matter how frequently Twitter reiterates about not introducing the Edit Button, we still believe that someday the utopia will become a reality, and we will bid adieu to the typos for good.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.