Twitter Thread Decodes the Oldest Galaxy Spotted by James Webb Space Telescope

James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful machine that humans have ever built to peek into the universe, released its first, jaw-dropping deep field images a week ago. And naturally, it took the world by storm. Now, the telescope has spotted a galaxy that may be the oldest that humans have ever seen. Named GLASS-z13, this galaxy is reported to date back to 300 million years after the big bang. A Twitter thread has made an elaborate attempt at decoding the image and explained how and why the image looks the way it does.

This is the oldest galaxy we've ever seen. It is so far away that the universe expanding stretched its light so much that it is invisible to our eyes. Unfortunately, since it's just a blob of pixels scientists can't tell much about it HAHA JUST KIDDING… pic.twitter.com/kCm4qQAt4Z — Hank Green (@hankgreen) July 20, 2022

The image that the James Webb telescope delivered, shows a red, pixelated blob. According to the thread shared by Hank Green, an American vlogger, the colour red appears due to the light emanating from the galaxy being stretched because of the universe’s expansion. Hanks explains that white light is made up of “a bunch of colours all stacked on top of each other.”

So why's that useful? Because while light might look like it's all one color (like this galaxy looks like it's just mid-infrared) that color is actually made up of a bunch of different colors all stacked on top of each other. pic.twitter.com/w3Guwue0Qv — Hank Green (@hankgreen) July 20, 2022

He stated, “Different atoms and molecules shine and block light in specific colours. So, if you can break all of those colours apart, you can tell what things in space are made of.” He also mentioned how the James Webb telescope, before releasing the mesmerising visuals of deep space, has been collecting data pertaining to what is called the spectra.

And different atoms and molecules shine and block light in specific colors. So, if you can break all of those colors apart, you can tell what things in space are made of. 70% of JWST's initial approved research is not images, it's these chemical finger prints called spectra. pic.twitter.com/XqTPp2cqE6 — Hank Green (@hankgreen) July 20, 2022

A molecule may absorb or shine light the same way across the entire universe, but the difference lies in how stretched that light is due to the universe's expansion. It is a fact that the universe is expanding at a constant rate. Now, since light is also a part of the fabric of the universe, the expansion results in the stretching of the light.

Think of it like something written on a balloon. As the balloon blows up, the writing on the balloon also gets bigger in size. Light behaves the same way but not by increasing in size but wavelength. Among all the colours, red has the maximum wavelength. Thus, the farthest galaxy, as per the spectrum, appears red and with the reducing distance between the observer and the galaxy, the colour changes within the VIBGYOR spectrum.

This is also how you see how far away galaxies are. A molecule, it turns out, absorbs and shines the same kinds of light whether it's on Earth or a billion light years away, but the spectra don't look the same across the galaxy because THE LIGHT HAS BEEN STRETCHED! pic.twitter.com/nWc6klBkJ8 — Hank Green (@hankgreen) July 20, 2022

The image released by the James Webb telescope appears red since the light emanating from it has been stretched way beyond lights coming from nearer galaxies.

It's stretched by the expansion of the universe which is constant, so seeing those lines getting stretched into the infrared is how we calculate how far away (and thus how old) things in space are. And this galaxy formed just 300 million years after the big bang. pic.twitter.com/8O0ILxgm9k — Hank Green (@hankgreen) July 20, 2022

Commenting on the GLASS-z13 galaxy spotted by the space telescope, Rohan Naidu from the Harvard Centre for Astrophysics, said, “We are potentially looking at the most distant starlight anyone has ever seen.” The James Webb Space Telescope has delivered an unimaginable quality of data. Scientists, and the entire world, are awaiting what lies ahead as the telescope digs deeper and deeper into the cosmos.

