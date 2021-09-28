Twitter Thread Imagines Cat Love Story With 'Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha' and it’s Purrfect

Bollywood songs can encompass life’s myriad emotions and incidents. However, one creative on Twitter extended the art of Bollywood lyricism to adorable cats and their world. The famous romantic song Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha from the 2004 Farah Khan directorial Main Hoon Na, picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Sushmita Sen, has inspired Twitter handle @atang_waddi to create a love story starring adorable felines.

On Saturday, the Twitter user shared a series of tweets that showed various stages of a love story that bloomed between two cats. Each picture of the cat’s love story was captioned with the lyrics written by Javed Akhtar for the song composed by Anu Malik. The first picture showed the cat peeking out and looking at possibly the other cat which has captured its heart. The caption of this picture was the first line of the main verse of the song sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya, and Shreya Ghoshal, “Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha.”

The following thread showed a headshot of a white cat with pink blushing animations on its cheeks and big cute eyes as the lyrics read, “Tumhe jo mene jana.” The next line of the song that reads “Jo Hosh tha wo to gaya” was accompanied by a picture of a cat that was quite shocked and about to lose its sanity as the lyrics described. With these adorable pictures relaying the meaning of the lyrics to the song, the Twitter user showed how even felines could have a romantic life if one has the eye for it. The first tweet in the thread has been liked by over 4.2k tweeples and has been retweeted by over 1.1k users since it was shared on the microblogging site last weekend.

Cat lovers, and Bollywood fans are equally impressed with this creativity. One of the users expressed her wish to turn her cats’ pictures into a similar bollywood tale as she wrote, “Oh god! I wish I did something like this too for my cat photos. Until then.” Another user hailed this Twitter thread as the “best” as she retweeted, “Best thread ever just pawfect.”

For some this Twitter thread was more intimate than Shah Rukh and Sushmita’s dance as this user tweeted, “Why did this feel more intimate than SRK-Sushmita dancing together.”

What do you think about this cat love story?

