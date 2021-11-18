Twitter Thread Imagines Cat's Love Life With 'Pyar Ki Pungi' and It is 'Pawfect'

We hope you remember the adorable love story starring cats on the famous romantic number Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha from the 2004 movie Main Hoon Na. Shah Rukh Khan and Sushmita Sen’s sizzling chemistry in the song inspired Twitter handle @atang_waddi to come up with his own ‘catty’ version of the song. Well, he is back again with a new ‘Pyar Ki Pungi’ thread, and you cannot miss it. The song is from the movie Agent Vinod. However, the series of tweets, showcasing the heartbreak of a cat, is giving a tough competition to the original version.

Each picture of the heartbreak story was captioned with the lyrics written by Amitabh Bhattacharya for the song composed by Pritam. The first snap of the thread featured the cat standing outside a door that is locked. And the caption of this photo was the first line of the song, “Bangle Ke Peeche Hai Tala.”

Bangle ke peeche hai taala pic.twitter.com/Tq40NszCGV— BUNTY. (@atang_waddi) November 16, 2021

The second picture showcased the cat attempting to come inside from a door but it gets stuck and the caption, “ghusoon kaha se main sala” truly defines its position. In the following thread, a cat is seen looking outside from the balcony and the lyrics read, “Laila ki khidki khuli hai. Khidki ke neeche hai naala.”

Ghusoon kahan se main saala pic.twitter.com/rlFPWhzJdB— BUNTY. (@atang_waddi) November 16, 2021

Laila ki khidki khuli haiKhidki ke neeche hai naala pic.twitter.com/i2dLqDArSz— BUNTY. (@atang_waddi) November 16, 2021

The next line of the song, “Khirki pe koi khara hai”, was accompanied by a picture in which 4 cats were looking down from their balcony. The next two lines – “Laila ka taanka bhira hai” and “Maze uraati hai meri Mohabbat ki pooch maar ke” were posted with pictures of two cats making love. The pictures of cats on the chorus lines will leave you in splits and go ‘aww’ at the same time.

Ooo meri jaan ooo meri jaaan pic.twitter.com/4hmjEOydli— BUNTY. (@atang_waddi) November 16, 2021

Kahan chal di, Kahan chal di.Pyaar ki pungi baja krrrr pic.twitter.com/XN2Nt7yPRP— BUNTY. (@atang_waddi) November 16, 2021

The thread has gone viral with 14.9K likes, over 3,000 retweets, and various comments. People are loving the thread shared by the Twitter user. While many hailed his creativity, some continued the thread and posted pictures of cats on various other lines of the song, Pyar Ki Pungi.

Haye Jhoothi Kasmein Jhoothe Vaade Mujhe English Mein Ratta Ka pic.twitter.com/Bt0WBsMl2s— حرم (@paperharam) November 16, 2021

Naye Zamane Ki Laila Hoon Main Teri Pungi Baja Ke Rahungi pic.twitter.com/a6fSSlGrIv— حرم (@paperharam) November 16, 2021

Laila raaat bahar janu s batiny krny k bad laila ki halat 👆🏿 pic.twitter.com/UAd8h7P9Wz— Zaryab Zaidi (@ZaryabZaidi2) November 17, 2021

Did you like these cat superstars?

