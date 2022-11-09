Twitter Thread of People Taking Instructions too Literally Will Make You Facepalm Hard

It is obvious that by respecting instructions, we move away from the risk of making mistakes. Though, you are likely to apply common sense to not take things “too literally”. These people, however, seemed to have no idea that they are taking these instructions down to a T.

A Twitter user shared a thread of pics showing people, either intentionally or unintentionally, taking instructions “too literally”. A man is trying to touch a plant with his eyes as the instruction read, “Touch only with your eyes”.

A kid when asked to find the difference between 8 and 6 mentioned 8 is curly, while 6 is not.

Another picture showed a man putting his pet in a green bin as the public sign read, “If your dog does a poo, please put it in the litter bin”.

Social media users were left in stitches. Many filled the reply section of the tweet with laughing emoticons and mentioned that the thread certainly made their day. Others tagged their friends to let them know they had found people like them. A Twitter user wrote, “English is not for the weak.”

“Thank you for putting a smile on” read another comment. Another one said, “Nice thread. I’ve saved all of them.”

Some Twitter users shared their own memes to go with the thread. Everything from children’s question papers to trucks trying to fit in odd spaces. However, this is not the first time someone had created a compilation of instructions being taken too literally. And Reddit is no stranger to it. A parent shared a snap of their kid with some cash frozen together as a birthday present. Why? Because they asked for “cold hard cash” on their birthday.

