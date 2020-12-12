Twitter Thread on Strangers Gathering on New York Street to Spot a Rare Bird is All Kinds of Wholesome

Daily news of violence, death and hate make the headlines globally and it is a fact that disasters have greater news value than peace. So it comes as a surprise when utter goodness or purity comes to the limelight and spreads positivity across.

Recently, a Twitter thread was able to do that with a loving incident. It so happens that the Twitter user was walking in the New York City and he spotted a group of paparazzi. He soon noticed that their cameras were pointing up towards the sky. Although his mind straight went to the worst possible scenarios such as someone trying to jump or possibly a fire breakout, he was relieved to notice that the lenses were focused on not a building, but a tree beside it.

More specifically, all the buzz was for a little yellow bird, a Western Tanager, which is rare to be spotted in the location. So many onlookers and camera people were concentrated on the streets in silence to get a good look at the avian creature.

Twitter user Warren Leight posted the heartwarming thread and the tweet became viral immediately. Leight is not just another Twitter user and this is perhaps why his way with words left such a deep impact with so many Twitterati. He also happens to be a popular American playwright and executive producer.

Here goes the thread:

Leight began his eight-part New York story by specifying his location and date of the action. The tweet read:

“Thread: A New York Story --On Sunday, I was walking in West Chelsea, and I saw what looked like a gaggle of paparazzi outside a brownstone”.

He then recalled how surprised he was because the pandemic had significantly reduced the number of celebrity sightings. “I was surprised, since there haven't been a lot of celeb sightings during the pandemic. As I moved closer, I saw that a lot of photographers and lookie-loos were looking up, apparently pointing to the building's roof”.

Leight recalled all the ideas that he had about what is going on there. He wrote: “Oh no, I thought. It's a jumper. Or a cat in distress. Or a fire. This year has been so hellish, I immediately assumed more bad news…”

In no time, the place was flooded with people carrying big lenses and even binoculars. “More and more people arrived, with longer lenses, cell phones, even binoculars”.

Writing about when he finally arrived at the crime scene, Leight says that this is when he noticed the focus was on a tree and not a roof or window. “I got to the "crime scene" and looked up. No celeb. No fire. No cat. The lookie-loos weren't pointing at a window, or a roof, but rather, a tree, with a few golden leaves still clinging to it.”

Soon, the mystery was solved. “I asked one photographer if he knew what was going on. In a soft voice he explained that a Western Tanager, a bird seldom seen in New York, had been spotted on West 22nd Street. "Look closely at the yellow leaf above the thick branch."”

Revealing the reason behind such fanfare, Leight was informed by the photographer that this bird was not seen in the city in the last four years. “The bird, he told me, hadn't been seen in New York in four years, and may have been carried in by recent west winds (we were, after all, in West Chelsea). I felt great relief that all these folks had gathered--not to witness another 2020 loss--but rather to see a rare bird.”

His concluding tweet summed up all of our feelings. "How lucky I was that a street full of New Yorkers reminded me that if you keep looking up, you might see something rare and wonderful."