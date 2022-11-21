Twitter Thread Reveals How Female Reproductive Parts Are Named After Men

A Twitter thread which is currently going viral shows a detailed list of male doctors and researchers after whom the parts of the female reproductive parts are named. Uploaded on Twitter handle Vagina Museum, the thread elaborates on how female reproductive parts have been named after certain men. The thread further claimed that there are “no parts of the gynaecological anatomy named after women." The thread begins with Gabriele Falloppio. As per the tweet, this is the namesake of the Fallopian tubes. These are the tubes between the ovaries and the uterus. “You can also call them the ovarian tubes or uterine tubes," read the thread. The tweet claimed that Falloppio found himself caught up in a row with fellow anatomist Realdo Colombo about who had discovered the clitoris (in fact, neither of them had), which raged for years after both men had died.

It further talks about Caspar Bartholin The Younger, Ernst Grafenberg. The thread reveals that Hermann Treschow Gartner is the namesake of Gartner’s duct, an embryonic remnant of where testes would have gone had they developed, located in the broad ligament of the uterus. It sometimes gets cysts, which is why it’s medically relevant. Have a look at the thread:

GABRIELE FALLOPPIO (circa 1522-1562) is the namesake of the Fallopian tubes, the tubes between the ovaries and the uterus. You can also call them the ovarian tubes or uterine tubes. pic.twitter.com/9S3GwZJOuI— Vagina Museum (@vagina_museum) November 19, 2022

CASPAR BARTHOLIN THE YOUNGER (1655-1738) is the namesake of Bartholin's glands, the glands on either side of the vaginal opening which lubricate the vagina during arousal. You can also call them the greater vestibular glands.— Vagina Museum (@vagina_museum) November 19, 2022

ERNST GRÄFENBERG (1881-1957) is the namesake of the G-spot, the sensitive spot on the front wall of the vagina. The G-spot isn't a true anatomical feature - some people feel it and some don't. It's where the urethra meets the crura and bulbs of the clitoris. pic.twitter.com/w3YDpqR0D9— Vagina Museum (@vagina_museum) November 19, 2022

HERMANN TRESCHOW GARTNER (1785-1827) is the namesake of Gartner's duct, an embryonic remnant of where testes would have gone had they developed, located in the broad ligament of the uterus. It sometimes gets cysts, which is why it's medically relevant.— Vagina Museum (@vagina_museum) November 19, 2022

REGNIER DE GRAAF (1641-1673) is the namesake of Graafian follicles, the cellular aggregations with the potential to release an egg which make up much of the ovaries. They're also known as ovarian follicles. pic.twitter.com/QcVyzVpiZy— Vagina Museum (@vagina_museum) November 19, 2022

JOHANNES PETER MÜLLER (1801-1858) is the namesake of the Müllerian ducts, the paired ducts in an embryo which develop to become the ovarian tubes, uterus, cervix and upper portion of the vagina. You can also call them paramesonephric ducts.— Vagina Museum (@vagina_museum) November 19, 2022

ALEXANDER SKENE (1837-1900) is the namesake of Skene's glands, a pair of glands on either side of the urethral opening which secrete a fluid during arousal and orgasm ("female ejaculation"). You can also call them paraurethral glands. pic.twitter.com/i6oIKZnaWW— Vagina Museum (@vagina_museum) November 19, 2022

The thread, so far, has garnered over 30K likes. “The father of gynecology who cured vaginal fistulas did so by mutilating and providing zero pain meds or anesthesia to black women. Once he perfected his technique he only worked on white women and never fixed his mutilations on his slaves. He’s a racist sadist," commented a Twitter user. “Well if they had done something or discover and research about them then I would understand.. the world isn’t made to reward nothing doers .. Madame Curie is one of the top most appreciated and first scientist to win 2 nobels. And even named her elements," wrote another Twitter user.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here