2-MIN READ

Twitter Flooded with #Lockdown3 Memes as Govt Extends Restrictions for Two More Weeks

(Image credit: Twitter)

(Image credit: Twitter)

The rules are the strictest in the Red Zone districts and get progressively easier in the Orange and Green Zones.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 1, 2020, 9:40 PM IST
India’s fight against the novel coronavirus continues with the Central Government extending the nationwide lockdown from May 4 by another couple of weeks up until May 17.

However, with all districts around the nation divided into red, orange and green zones basis the number of cases there, certain restrictions will be relaxed in some parts. Details on that though will be furnished by the Ministry of Home Affairs later in the week.

The rules are the strictest in the Red Zone districts and get progressively easier in the Orange and Green Zones. Private offices can operate with up to 33% strength as per requirement, with the remaining persons working from home. All government offices shall function with senior officers of the level of Deputy Secretary and above at full strength, and the remaining staff attending upto 33% as per requirement.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an Order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, today, to further extend the lockdown.

The thought of 14 more days indoors has got the creative juices flowing on the internet and social media with most resorting to humour to express their grief regarding the third stage of lockdown.

