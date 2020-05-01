Twitter Flooded with #Lockdown3 Memes as Govt Extends Restrictions for Two More Weeks

India’s fight against the novel coronavirus continues with the Central Government extending the nationwide lockdown from May 4 by another couple of weeks up until May 17.

However, with all districts around the nation divided into red, orange and green zones basis the number of cases there, certain restrictions will be relaxed in some parts. Details on that though will be furnished by the Ministry of Home Affairs later in the week.

The rules are the strictest in the Red Zone districts and get progressively easier in the Orange and Green Zones. Private offices can operate with up to 33% strength as per requirement, with the remaining persons working from home. All government offices shall function with senior officers of the level of Deputy Secretary and above at full strength, and the remaining staff attending upto 33% as per requirement.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an Order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, today, to further extend the lockdown.

MHA issues order to further extend #lockdown for 2 weeks beyond 04.05.2020, to fight #Covid_19.

New guidelines have permitted considerable relaxations in #Lockdown3 restrictions, within the districts falling in the Green and Orange Zones. pic.twitter.com/hkp6NHaCjq — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) May 1, 2020

The thought of 14 more days indoors has got the creative juices flowing on the internet and social media with most resorting to humour to express their grief regarding the third stage of lockdown.

When modiji didn't address the nation to extend the lockdown!#Lockdown3 pic.twitter.com/3US8BVNY72 — Sanyam Baid (@Sanyam_jain7) May 1, 2020

MHA: Liquor shops can be opened in #Lockdown3, shops shall ensure that not more than 5 persons are present at one time at the shop.



6th Person: pic.twitter.com/jdNkzTttZz — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) May 1, 2020

Lockdown has now become like Golmal movie.



Both of them didn't make any sense but new versions keep coming.#Lockdown3 — Cryptic Mind (@vishj05) May 1, 2020

When you looked forward to May 3, but #Lockdown3 beat you to it...coz safety first! #StayHomeStaySafe #COVID pic.twitter.com/bD7TM0IK49 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 1, 2020

2 minute silence for all those who thinks lockdown will end on 17th may pic.twitter.com/6ULJ8BvFg8#Lockdown3 #Lockdownextention — Ashu (@akki_army) May 1, 2020

Will now practice to fly, coz nothing to do.#Lockdownextention pic.twitter.com/341x2iN2op — Yaman (@Oye_lambu) May 1, 2020

Neet 2020 keep postponing due to #Lockdownextention

2k19 batch pic.twitter.com/QcepvO8i1O — talentless_medico (@im_raj3000) May 1, 2020