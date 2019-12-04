Take the pledge to vote

Twitter Trends with #SatyamevaJayate and Memes as Chidambaram is Granted Bail from Tihar Jail

Amidst his release, Twitter trended with #PChidambaram and #SatyamevaJayate as Chidambaram's supporters took to the micro-blogging site to share their share of contentment.

December 4, 2019, 7:04 PM IST
In a big relief to veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram, the Supreme Court has granted the former Finance Minister and the Congress stalwart a bail in the INX Media case.

After having him lodged in the Tihar Jail for over 100 days, the court granted bail on a bond of Rs 2 lakh with two sureties each and asked Chidambaram not to leave the country without permission.

Nevertheless, soon after his release, Twitter trended with #PChidambaram and #SatyamevaJayate as the former Finance Minister's supporters took to the micro-blogging site to share their share of contentment.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said Chidambaram's incarceration was "vengeful and vindictive", while expressing confidence that he will be able to prove his innocence in a fair trial. Congress colleague Abhishek Manu Singhvi described the ruling as "excellent light after a rather long tunnel".

