Twitter Tried Guessing Amitabh Bachchan's Old Photo, But BigB Had the Most 'Mahaan' Reply Of Them All

'Can you guess this throwback photo?' is one of Twitter's most favorite pastimes.

A fan account of Bollywood superstar, Amitabh Bachchan, recently shared an old photo of the actor, and started the guessing game, "Can you guess what film this is from?"

In the photo, a young Bachchan can be seen sitting on a deck chair, holding a glass in his hand.

Bachchan is also dressed in beach/poolside fashion - striped tank top, and white shorts.

People on the Internet instantly started guessing the movie.

But the real answer came from the actor himself. The still is from the 1983 movie, Mahaan, where Bachchan plays a triple role.

I shall tell you .. 'Mahaan' shooting in Kathmandu Nepal https://t.co/N4B2xYnqQ3 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 16, 2020

Bachchan was hospitalised for a few weeks after he tested COVID-19 positive. Earlier this month he was discharged after his reports for coronavirus came negative.

I guess in summary, we can agree that BigB is right. Like he famously said in Kabhi Kushi Kabhi Gham, "Keh diya toh bad keh diya."