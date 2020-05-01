Twitter Tried to Make Elon Musk Understand How Lockdown Works But He Just Doesn't Care

When Elon Musk is not making rockets, electric cars, or flamethrowers, he's tweeting away dank memes and unpopular opinions that make him stick out like a sore thumb on the microblogging website.

A couple of days ago Musk expressed his displeasure with the coronavirus lockdown restrictions laid down in the USA. He wants to FREE AMERICA NOW.

Musk also said that people should be given back their freedom citing a report which said that the lockdown hasn’t helped America save lives. He tweeted several news items and infographics to show that the lockdown wasn’t needed. Meanwhile, the USA has recorded over a million COVID-19 positive cases with more than 63,000 deaths to date - miles ahead of other countries in the world.





FREE AMERICA NOW

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2020

But guess what? Musk doesn't care. The multi-billionaire Tesla chief doesn't care about losing followers or respect from his loyal fanbase on Twitter.



Bon voyage — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2020









True

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2020

Musk has also retweeted tweets that are against the lockdown restrictions put in place to break the chain of the deadly disease.



Both @pmarca and @elonmusk have said we should go build/get back to work and have been met with harsh criticism. I’m with them. Time to free us for the sake of progress. — Adam Draper (@AdamDraper) April 30, 2020



On Wednesday, Musk also called the coronavirus confinement a "fascist" action and "an outrage" that infringed on personal freedom and would damage the economy. The billionaire entrepreneur, speaking on an earnings update for Tesla, lashed out at the orders which forced the shutdown of production in California.

While his concerns for the plunging economy are fair and very real for the entire world, it is a no-brainer to have citizens maintaining social distancing to rein in on COVID-19.

So should you take Musk's cry for freedom seriously?





Based on current trends, probably close to zero new cases in US too by end of April

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 19, 2020



The coronavirus panic is dumb — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2020



Musk's tweet from 2017 should answer your question.



And for everything else, this doctor fighting coronavirus pandemic and replying to Musk with sincere concern has you covered.