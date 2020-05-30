BUZZ

Twitter Tried to School Martin Luther King III About His Father's Quote on Riots

Twitter Tried to School Martin Luther King III About His Father's Quote on Riots

Martin Luther King III, also an international human rights activist, tweeted a famous quote by his father to sum up the situation.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 30, 2020, 6:04 PM IST
Residents of Minneapolis, Minnesota have been up in arms since the killing of George Floyd, an African American man, by four white police officers went viral.

On Monday, a police officer pinned Floyd to the ground with his knee on unarmed Floyd's neck. He repeatedly kept saying he could not breathe as he called out for help, which was refused to him. Despite protests from passersby, the police officer continued to press his knee against Floyd's neck.

Desperate and helpless, Floyd kept crying out 'I can't breathe.' But his cries went unheard. His death has sparked nationwide protests and in some cities, the protests turned into violent riots as well.

Several Americans, including the US President Donald Trump, are of the opinion that rioting simply leads to the cause becoming convoluted and the actual issue loses its importance. Trump even tweeted saying that the "thugs" who were creating riots were dishonouring the memories of Floyd.

Legendary civil rights leader, Martin Luther King's son, Martin Luther King III, also an international human rights activist, tweeted a famous quote by his father to sum up the situation.

MLK had once said that riots are the language of the unheard. No, this does not mean MLK condoned violence; he only tried to explain why people protest and why riots happen. A fact, his own son probably knows better than anyone else.

This point seems to have slipped the minds of Americans who were quick to school Martin Luther King III on the words of his father and the weight they carried. While several came out in support, there were quite a few who raised objections:



Share this:
