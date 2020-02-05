Take the pledge to vote

PETA Trolled for 'Encouraging' People to Not Use the Word 'Pet' for Their Furry Friends

Jennifer White appearing for People's Ethical Trust for Animals (PETA) said that the 'pet' is a derogatory word and gives a sense of ownership to humans over the animals.

Shreya Basak

February 5, 2020
PETA Trolled for 'Encouraging' People to Not Use the Word 'Pet' for Their Furry Friends
PETA recently sparked a controversy when its activists appearing for a television show on Tuesday appealed to people to not use the word 'pet'.

Jennifer White appearing for People's Ethical Trust for Animals (PETA) said that 'pet' is a derogatory word and gives a sense of ownership to humans over the animals. Instead people should use the term 'companion'.

"We don't hate the word pet, we are just encouraging people to use the word companion," White remarked.

Britain Good Morning's host, Piers Morgan, was quick enough to point out that her own organisation literally has the word 'PET' in it's name, then how is she urging others to refrain from using the word.

"Are you planning on changing the name of your organisation," Pierre asked, to which, White said, "No we don't intend to change it because it's only an acronym."

Pierre continued to say, "You want to ban the word pet but you want your organisation to carry on being called Peta? Do you see the problem? But pet is offensive. I’m offended by the use of the word pet."

Adding on to that White remarked that they are not "telling" people to ban the word, but merely "suggesting" to use an alternative.

Taking to Twitter, Britain Good Morning conducted a poll, stating, "Is it derogatory to call your four-legged friends 'pets'? The President of PETA has called on animal owners to stop using the word claiming it's a patronising term comparable to the treatment of women before feminism."

With majority disagreeing with the claim of PETA and agreeing to 'PETA breaking mad,' netizens thronged to the comment's section criticizing PETA for it's claim.

In a response, PETA too took to Twitter to say, "If we have the opportunity to use language which is kinder, more respectful towards other living beings, why wouldn’t we do that?"

In further tweets it added, "As we come to learn more and more about animals it’s time that we start phasing out harmful words that trivialize animal abuse or perpetuate this idea that animals are objects."

Referring to a published academic study of the organisation, PETA said that derogatory words like “pets” or “pests” affects the way we treat animals. That’s why instead of “pets” PETA recommends “companion animals” and instead of “dog owner” we say “dog guardian.”

