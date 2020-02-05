PETA Trolled for 'Encouraging' People to Not Use the Word 'Pet' for Their Furry Friends

PETA recently sparked a controversy when its activists appearing for a television show on Tuesday appealed to people to not use the word 'pet'.

Jennifer White appearing for People's Ethical Trust for Animals (PETA) said that 'pet' is a derogatory word and gives a sense of ownership to humans over the animals. Instead people should use the term 'companion'.

"We don't hate the word pet, we are just encouraging people to use the word companion," White remarked.

Britain Good Morning's host, Piers Morgan, was quick enough to point out that her own organisation literally has the word 'PET' in it's name, then how is she urging others to refrain from using the word.

"Are you planning on changing the name of your organisation," Pierre asked, to which, White said, "No we don't intend to change it because it's only an acronym."

Pierre continued to say, "You want to ban the word pet but you want your organisation to carry on being called Peta? Do you see the problem? But pet is offensive. I’m offended by the use of the word pet."

Adding on to that White remarked that they are not "telling" people to ban the word, but merely "suggesting" to use an alternative.

Taking to Twitter, Britain Good Morning conducted a poll, stating, "Is it derogatory to call your four-legged friends 'pets'? The President of PETA has called on animal owners to stop using the word claiming it's a patronising term comparable to the treatment of women before feminism."

Is it derogatory to call your four-legged friends 'pets'? The President of PETA has called on animal owners to stop using the word claiming it's a patronising term comparable to the treatment of women before feminism. — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 4, 2020

With majority disagreeing with the claim of PETA and agreeing to 'PETA breaking mad,' netizens thronged to the comment's section criticizing PETA for it's claim.

Take me back to 1997 please , this world's absolutely ridiculous now . — Nick pinamonti (@nickpinamonti) February 4, 2020

What about the poor Pet Shop Boys ? — Wally Welling (@WallyWelling) February 4, 2020

Don't have anything to do with PETA who put down 95% of animals they get their hands on and went to court for obducting a family pet, putting it down almost instantly and breaching law. Had to pay family a settlement. — Toony Cards (@toonycards) February 4, 2020

So as my children are my possessions can I now not call them my children. Do I have to call them something else. — heather bewick (@hev194) February 4, 2020

I’ve just asked my dog and he is fine with being called a Pet. He actually looked confused by me asking. — Paul Fleming (@PAFCOYS) February 4, 2020

Yeah my dog gets the right ‘ump when I call her pet, won’t talk to me for days she won’t, should have heard her telling the cats in the garden what she thought of me. Think they’re gonna organise a protest tbf. — English Infidoll 🇬🇧 (@MrsConetwothree) February 4, 2020

In a response, PETA too took to Twitter to say, "If we have the opportunity to use language which is kinder, more respectful towards other living beings, why wouldn’t we do that?"

If we have the opportunity to use language which is kinder, more respectful towards other living beings, why wouldn’t we do that? #GMB #GoodMorningBritain pic.twitter.com/uDXhMcc0UJ — PETA UK (@PETAUK) February 4, 2020

In further tweets it added, "As we come to learn more and more about animals it’s time that we start phasing out harmful words that trivialize animal abuse or perpetuate this idea that animals are objects."

As we come to learn more and more about animals it’s time that we start phasing out harmful words that trivialize animal abuse or perpetuate this idea that animals are objects. #GMB #GoodMorningBritain — PETA UK (@PETAUK) February 4, 2020

Referring to a published academic study of the organisation, PETA said that derogatory words like “pets” or “pests” affects the way we treat animals. That’s why instead of “pets” PETA recommends “companion animals” and instead of “dog owner” we say “dog guardian.”

The Journal of Animal Ethics published an academic paper on how derogatory words “pets” or “pests” affects the way we treat these animals. That’s why instead of “pets” PETA recommends “companion animals” and instead of “dog owner” we say “dog guardian.” — PETA UK (@PETAUK) February 4, 2020

