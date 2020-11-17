Twitter Turns White as Netizens Share Images of First Snow in Kashmir, Himachal

While parts of India such as national capital Delhi suffered poor air quality over the weekend, thanks the bursting of crackers during Diwali, the festival of lights, the northern-most states of India experienced the season's first snow.

On November 14, several states including parts of Himachal Pradesh, Kashmir and Uttarakhand received the season's first snow, even as winter approaches.

The first snowfall of the season came over the weekend after a long dry spell and was welcomed by tourists and locals who had been waiting for it. According to reports, Shimla in Himachal Pradesh has already received 2 cm of snow.

Visuals of the first snow-fall in Kashmir's Gulmarg and other locations went viral.

The visuals of the first snowfall at Gulmarg. pic.twitter.com/necw3Kr9bc — Mahmood Ah Shah (@mashah06) November 14, 2020

This is how Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh looked after receiving the season's first snow.

Himachal Pradesh: Kinnaur district received snowfall today; visuals from Nesang (1&2) and Kalpa (3&4). pic.twitter.com/MAx7E5tih4 — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2020

Badrinath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district also received the season's first snow.

#WATCH | Badrinath town in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand received snowfall yesterday. pic.twitter.com/zcjrJ6ciie — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2020

This is how Manali, the famous tourist destination in Himachal Pradesh, looked after receiving this winter's first snow-fall.

Year's first Snow Fall In Manali himachal pradesh pic.twitter.com/vK20PMrGT5 — Siddharth Bakaria (@Sidbakaria) November 15, 2020

Video shows heavy snowfall in Kufri and Shimla as well.

First snow fall of season at kufri shimla himachal pradesh pic.twitter.com/WbMMjZWFuF — Siddharth Bakaria (@Sidbakaria) November 15, 2020

Other images showed white glimpses of scenic mountain landscapes and vistas, covered with fresh snow.

#Himachal pradesh receives first snow fall of the year. In pictures snow covered kotkhai area of shimla district #BhaiDooj pic.twitter.com/v3Wm4DHh9D — Nikhilsaini (@Nikhilsaini047) November 16, 2020

The Snowfall also led to the closure of the Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand. CM Trivendra Singh Rawat UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Monday participated in the portal closing ceremony of Kedarnath temple amidst heavy snowfall.

#WATCH Uttarakhand: CM Trivendra Singh Rawat & UP CM Yogi Adityanath today participated in the portal closing ceremony of Kedarnath temple amidst heavy snowfall. Visuals of UP CM & Uttarakhand CM departing from snow-clad Kedarnath temple premises after the closing day ceremony. pic.twitter.com/n0UWz2Ensv — NewsMobile (@NewsMobileIndia) November 16, 2020

The snowfall in the higher altitude states over the weekend caused light showers across several parts of North India.

Places that received rains on Sunday included Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Jalandhar, Patiala, Ludhiana, Panchkula, Sonipat, Gurgaon, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Jind and Hisar. Isolated places in Haryana were also lashed by hailstorms. The minimum temperature in the two states dropped by a few notches after the rains, department officials said.