Twitter User Asks Sonu Sood iPhone For Girlfriend, Actor Gives Hilarious Advice

Actor Sonu Sood, who has emerged as a real-life hero since the Covid-19 pandemic struck the country last year, is frequently raising resources for the needy. During the start of the pandemic, the 47-year-old actor took it upon himself to ease the burden of the migrant crisis. Sonu arranged several buses to send migrant labourers back to their homes during the lockdown. He also amplified Twitter requests about medicines, hospital beds, and other life-saving resources.

Moreover, Sonu expanded his noble efforts during the second wave of Covid-19 which proved more fatal amid the shortage of medical oxygen and hospital beds. The actor was flooded with SOS messages not just from individuals but hospitals who were desperate for medical oxygen for their Covid patients. Sonu helped thousands of people with oxygen cylinders, critical medicines like Remdesivir and other support.

The actor receives countless help requests on his Twitter account. Sonu is also known for being super active on the social media platform, and addresses as many help requests as he can. However, some of these requests are unique and borderline funny. Recently, a Twitter user called Engineer Ladka asked the actor whether he can do something for his girlfriend who is asking for an iPhone. Sonu also gave a witty reply by cautioning him that if the user will gift an iPhone to his girlfriend, then he will surely be left with nothing.

The actor has been praised by people from all walks of life for his continuous efforts to save countless lives during the pandemic. Sonu has also added millions of fans for his dedication to the welfare of the country’s citizens. Recently, a resident of Jabalpur made a 10 foot-tall wall painting of the actor at the terrace of his home.

