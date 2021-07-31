Food delivery app Swiggy has been in the news recently, but not for the right reasons. An anonymous Twitter handle called ‘Swiggy DE’ (@SwiggyDEHyd) has accused the company of financially exploiting its delivery executives and not paying them enough for working in stressful conditions. Netizens were stunned when the account shared screenshots showing meager payments and tales of pressure tactics used by the company.

“If cheating workers is an art, then Swiggy is a Picasso,” the Twitter handle wrote on Friday.

To avoid paying us long distance return bonus @swiggy_in is extending zones without our consent. Have a look at this map. The big zone is Vanasthalipuram_Meerpet(Hyd). "If cheating workers is an art, then Swiggy is a Picasso" pic.twitter.com/nut7VU5hZi— Swiggy DE (@SwiggyDEHyd) July 30, 2021

The clash started on the social media platform on Tuesday when ‘Swiggy DE’ shared the following tweet:

“You want us to survive with this payout??”

Swiggy, however, denied the allegations by saying that the screenshot shared by the account did not reflect all the components of compensation that their delivery executives draw. In a statement, it said: “Unfortunately, the payouts shared on social media are selective and not representative of our delivery partner’s compensation. It also does not include other major components such as incentives. Delivery partners are aptly compensated for the distance travelled and delivery time among many other factors and most delivery partners in Hyderabad made over Rs 65 per order last month, with the highest performing partners making Rs 100 per order. Swiggy maintains an honest approach in enabling a service fee for delivery partners that is sustainable even in the most difficult of times. Additionally, 100% of the tips from customers are passed onto delivery partners.”

The Twitter handle, in return, refuted the company’s claims and said: “Hey @swiggy_in if your statement is true, then why delivery executives are protesting in Hyderabad and Noida? Earlier Chennai and Bangalore DE’s were protesting. Need answers here!”

Hey @swiggy_in if your statement is true, then why delivery executives are protesting in Hyderabad and Noida? Earlier Chennai and Bangalore DE's were protesting. Need answers here! pic.twitter.com/XZnv8CH7LX— Swiggy DE (@SwiggyDEHyd) September 17, 2020

Main grievances

News18 could not independently verify the authenticity of the Twitter account. When we reached out to the person operating the Twitter handle, she/he said that anonymity is important as the food delivery app would block her/his account if identity was revealed. It pointed out that low pay was not the only issue that the workers are facing. The account operator said: “They are changing rules, reducing payout and extending zones without our consent. When zones are extended, we do not get return bonus. We have to return empty handed. Company uses different tactics to cheat us and there is no proper medium through which we can raise our complaints. Also, increasing fuel prices has been a big concern for us. When I joined Swiggy a couple of years ago, they used to pay Rs 35 per order, along with weekly and monthly incentives. But now, they have removed all these benefits.”

When pointed out that food delivery executives are part of a gig economy where employers can choose not to provide all the perks and benefits of a fixed-term job, the operator said: “No one wants to work as a delivery executive permanently. All we want is some dignity. Some customers ask us to bring cigarettes, alcohol, condoms etc. There should be an option where we can raise this issue. If a customer complains against us, the company blocks our accounts without even verifying the veracity of the complaint. This needs to be changed. Instead of looking at us like mere account IDs, they should treat us as humans.”

So is the anonymous account operator alone in this or he has other Swiggy employees supporting him? “I am operating alone because no one is willing to raise her/his voice against these companies. They fear that their accounts will get blocked. Nothing changes even after protesting. So many people don’t even try.” In an appeal, the person behind the account added: “We try our best to serve our customers in hot summers, heavy rains and chilly winters. Sometimes, we have to deal with fake orders ourselves. These fake customers threaten us to get free food. It is true that we are not Swiggy employees, but just contract-based workers. Our company doesn’t even value us. This breaks my heart. Ask them how many times they took feedback about the payout structure from us.”

Company’s counter

In reply to the allegations, the food delivery app released the following statements to News18. Regarding extension of zones, it said: “As a hyperlocal service, Swiggy has divided cities into multiple smaller geographical areas called zones, typically about 30 per city for large cities. Every delivery partner is tagged to a zone from where they get a majority of their orders. In cases when they travel for long distance deliveries outside their zones, the platform provides a return bonus to the partners. This amount is paid over and above the regular distance pay and one of the many components of their payout.”

The company added that their partners support services has three arms to support delivery executives during various stages – Live Order Support (to assist the delivery partners with any issues they have during delivery of an order), Outside Order Support (this team helps delivery partners with any ‘non live order’), and Emergency Support (for any support beginning from receiving to closing of order).

Swiggy also maintained that their workers received pay per order which is based on factors like distance and time taken to deliver the specific order. This includes a base pay component to ensure minimum earning guarantee. Besides this, there is a Surge Pay which delivery executives receive when they work during peak demand hours, rains or late in the night. Another component is Incentive Pay, which is paid at a daily level and rewards partners on order completion and regular login. Additionally, 100% of tips added to an order by the customer on the app are passed on to the delivery partner, the company has said.

Meanwhile, another anonymous Twitter handle ‘Delivery Bhoy’ (@DeliveryBhoy) joined hands with ‘SwiggyDE’ to raise concerns about the working conditions in food delivery apps Swiggy and Zomato.

Despite many sincere appeals to @harshamjty and @deepigoyal to engage in a productive and relevant discussion to address the real dangers faced by the delivery community in our country, they & their official handles have ignored on our collective voices. It's time to up the ante.— Delivery Bhoy (@DeliveryBhoy) July 29, 2021

Tagging the founders of the platforms, it said in a recent tweet: “Despite many sincere appeals to @harshamjty and @deepigoyal to engage in a productive and relevant discussion to address the real dangers faced by the delivery community in our country, they & their official handles have ignored on our collective voices. It’s time to up the ante.”

