Twitter User Complained about Low Stipend for Interns, Netizens are Surprised with 'Paid Internship'

When college students think of an internship, they imagine that it will give them an opportunity to learn new things and to make some pocket money on the side. However, in the real world, people often have bad experiences as interns. The work is usually unpaid and all they ‘earn’ is experience. If they are paid, the amount is negligible compared to the work they are asked to do. Interns are often exploited while they try to gain experience as they are offered unpaid work.

The problem was highlighted on Twitter by a user named Astha Upadhyaya. She shared a screenshot from an internship announcement where as an outcome of the internship, Rs 1500 monthly stipend would be given to interns along with a reference letter. Astha highlighted the portion about stipend.

do you have ANY shame? pic.twitter.com/MIX5DZaepn — Astha Upadhyaya (@AsthaUpadhyaya) January 28, 2021

The responses to Astha’s tweets highlight that the problem of unpaid and poorly paid internships is prevalent.

Many users were surprised that there are places which give stipends to interns. A user said that interns are made to work for free in the name of experience.

Unpaid interns right now: pic.twitter.com/SssmiOy7eJ — Sanjana Raj (@sanjanarajj) January 29, 2021

Oh they're actually giving 1500 😮eXpEriEnCe ke naam pe free mei kaam karate hai. Lol https://t.co/0ZofPSQKoT — श्रुति 🔥 (@shrutir99) January 29, 2021

A user named Ishan Garg commented that for a three-month-long internship where he was working six days a week and 8 hours everyday, he received Rs 3500 per month. Ishan said that people don’t value time in India.

Well I got one where the monthly stipend was 3500 for putting in 8 hours a day 6days a week for 3 months. People just don’t value time — ishan garg (@kyaboltaishan) January 29, 2021

Srijan Pathak, another user said that it [the stipend of Rs 1500 per month] does not come as a surprise given the fact that people are working as unpaid interns in India.

Smh there are people in this country who are working as unpaid intern. This comes as a no surprise to me. — Srijan Pathak (@saintpathak) January 29, 2021

Commenting on the practice of unpaid internship, a user said that there should be laws against this.

Seriously there need to be some laws against unpaid internships — Tejaswi 🍡 (@TejaswiRawal) January 29, 2021

A user suggested Astha to ask how work is going for any of her friends who are pursuing Chartered Accountancy.

Do you have any friend who is pursuing CA? If yes, please get a drink with that friend and ask him 'How's work?' — Vandan Desai (@shutupvandan) January 29, 2021

In the country, CA aspirants have to pursue articleship in a chartered accountancy firm. The articleship has to be done for a period of three years. Mostly, CA aspirants get a minimal amount during their articleship period. Although the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has put norms for the stipend that articles are supposed to get, in many smaller firms, they are often paid nothing during the articleship.

A user named Sabika also shared a story from the world of media. She shared her experience as a response to Astha’s tweet that a media house took freshers in for Rs 4,000 per month but the demand was to do eight stories every month.

reminds of the time this media house was acting like they're doing freshers a huge favor by taking them in but was only paying them 4k for 8 stories a month https://t.co/l4Dr0ulBww — Sabika (@sadigalisabzi) January 28, 2021

Another Twitter user responded with the famous meme of Amitabh Bachchan asking, “Kya karenge aap itni dhanrashi ka? [What would you do with this amount of money].”

Did you ever get an internship that paid (even peanuts)?