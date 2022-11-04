Twitter User Elated After His Online Poll Inspired 'Samosa Corners' Launch

No matter the variety of snacks available, samosa will remain the most popular option among Indians. The crispy corners and tangy filling remain unbeatable. However, the fanbase of samosa’s crispy corners will always remain unmatched. Elaborating on the same, a Twitter user took to the social media handle and shared how happy he was after his online poll inspired a snack which is solely based on these crispy corners. Shreyas Dosi, in his caption, wrote, “Since it is the season of turning Twitter polls into products, here’s real proof that this works.”

He further mentioned how the founder of “Samosa Party” messaged him that they were inspired by his recent poll about samosa crust vs. filling and they’ve actually launched “Samosa Corners” after the same. “Crust Wins,” he further mentioned. He also shared an image of the DM and the snack. Have a look:

Since it is the season of turning Twitter polls into products, here’s real proof that this works: The founder of @Samosa_Party just DM’ed me that they were inspired by my recent poll about samosa crust vs. filling and they’ve actually launched “Samosa Corners” Crust wins pic.twitter.com/Is50RtsyqQ — Shreyas Doshi (@shreyas) November 2, 2022

Since uploaded, the image has gone viral and managed to gather over 1K likes. “Seeing this I think bite sized Samosas in a bucket just like this would sell good,” commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “That’s a whole different dish called nimkee (nimki). Samosa fired with filling gives it’s crust the taste it has. Without the filling it’s a whole different product which tastes different. Like if you take the bread out if pizza it’s salad.”

Another person wrote, “Polls work for basic yes or no products. You either like a samosa or not. Much harder to poll for products with network effects and ad vs fermium vs premium products. Ask people and they’ll say they hate ads but here we are using Google or Instagram.”

Meanwhile, earlier, a Twitter user shared what appears to be a rather clever “tech innovation” involving samosas being sold in the tech capital of India, Bangalore.

Shobhit Bakliwal shared a snapshot of samosas with the words ‘aloo’ and ‘noodles’ etched on them. In the viral picture, three samosas were seen served in a box with unique identifying marks. Shobhit had ordered the snack from Samosa Party, an eatery that offers a variety of samosas, including aloo samosa, corn and cheese samosa, noodle samosa, and exotic varieties like tandoori chicken tikka samosa and mutton keema samosa. Shobhit shared this image on social media with the caption “the real food “tech” innovation in Bangalore,” and users were intrigued by it for precisely that reason.

