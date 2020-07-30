BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Twitter User Imagines Manohar Parrikar in the Heavens as Rafale Jets Come Home

Twitter User Imagines Manohar Parrikar in the Heavens as Rafale Jets Come Home

It has been nearly a year that Parrikar passed away after his battle with cancer. But a Twitter user found a befitting tribute to the leader who helped India seal the Rafale deal with France.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 30, 2020, 5:35 PM IST


Cameras were fixed towards the sky and all eyes followed the five Rafale jets as they landed in Ambala on Wednesday. People were enthusiatic as the fighter planes came to India from France.

Elated Twitterati expressed their happiness and shared messages and images to welcome the jets. But amid all the celebration, people remembered the man who led India to acquire the fighter jets from France-- former defence minister late Manohar Parrikar. He laid the framework for the deal between the two countries.

It has been nearly a year that Parrikar passed away after his battle with cancer. But a Twitter user found a befitting tribute to the leader. Madhav Sharma edited a photograph of Parrikar smiling in the sky as he looks at the Rafale jets. The post is now going viral.

Take a look:

The post has been shared over a thousand times and has been liked by over 16,000 people. Twitterati filled the comments section with their love and respect for the late leader.

Parrikar served as India's defence minister from 2014 to 2017 and stepped down from the post to become the chief minister of Goa. He was diagnosed with cancer and passed away in March 2019.

