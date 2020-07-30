Twitter User Imagines Manohar Parrikar in the Heavens as Rafale Jets Come Home

Cameras were fixed towards the sky and all eyes followed the five Rafale jets as they landed in Ambala on Wednesday. People were enthusiatic as the fighter planes came to India from France.

Elated Twitterati expressed their happiness and shared messages and images to welcome the jets. But amid all the celebration, people remembered the man who led India to acquire the fighter jets from France-- former defence minister late Manohar Parrikar. He laid the framework for the deal between the two countries.

It has been nearly a year that Parrikar passed away after his battle with cancer. But a Twitter user found a befitting tribute to the leader. Madhav Sharma edited a photograph of Parrikar smiling in the sky as he looks at the Rafale jets. The post is now going viral.

Take a look:

The post has been shared over a thousand times and has been liked by over 16,000 people. Twitterati filled the comments section with their love and respect for the late leader.

Govt. should embed Manohar parikar ji's name on each rafale or they should name the IAF wing which will fly this beast with parikar ji's name and that will be the proper tribute to this great man🙏 — Kalki🕉️ (@Kalki19608556) July 29, 2020

Very inspiring thought its very essential to remember visionary our former defense minister. — Vivek Sharma (@VivekSh92534877) July 30, 2020

Yes absolutely.He is the person behind Rafales landing today on Indian soil.Always strived hard in making indian defence strong.He will always be remembered for his bold decisions.🙏 — Satyajit Pattnaik (@satyajit20033) July 30, 2020

Parrikar served as India's defence minister from 2014 to 2017 and stepped down from the post to become the chief minister of Goa. He was diagnosed with cancer and passed away in March 2019.