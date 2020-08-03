Rajpal Yadav Imagined as Months of 2020 is All We Needed to Sum up Our Feelings in Pandemic

2020 hasn't been kind on the human race. With the coronavirus pandemic still looming large and claiming nearly 700K lives worldwide, it's safe to say that humans would've clicked on 'Skip 2020' if they were given an option on Netflix or if it popped up as a YouTube ad.

But here we are in August. Sanitising ourselves, wearing masks, and keeping a social distance from one another to steer away from the deadly infection.

With the majority of the population staying indoors, there's a lot on the Internet that is getting a respite from pandemic worries through memes.

Also Read: Internet's New Meme 'My Plans vs 2020' Accurately Sums up Our Feelings About Coronavirus

A Twitter user who goes by the handle @Bunny_I_ did just that by imagining the months of 2020 as comedian Rajpal Yadav and it pretty much summed up all our feelings.

Months of 2020 as Rajpal Yadav [Thread] — Bunny (@Bunny_I_) August 2, 2020

Also Read: Will Smith Accurately Sums up 2020 With a Dramatic Video. You Can Stop Your Memes Now

As you may expect, the year started on a high but the graph kept declining slowly but surely and who better to express the downhill that 2020 has been than Rajpal Yadav himself.

Just waiting for the day he will say pic.twitter.com/97NCfrjBKo — YASH ◢ ◤ (@YNPPAREKH) August 2, 2020

Now we can only hope Rajpal Yadav gets back to smiling.