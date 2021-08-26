Tesla CEO Elon Musk said last week that the electric automaker will probably launch a “Tesla Bot" humanoid robot prototype next year, designed for dangerous, repetitive, or boring work that people don’t like to do. Speaking at Tesla’s AI Day event, the billionaire entrepreneur said the robot, which stands around five foot eight inches tall, would be able to handle jobs from attaching bolts to cars with a wrench, or picking up groceries at stores. While there were hundreds of memes on Musk and the Robot following the announcement, it was one particular meme shared a few hours ago that caught the billionaire’s attention.

A Twitter user with the handle name @TeslaTruckClub shared an image of the Tesla Bot that looks like Spiderman, with the mask and the logo. In the caption, the user said, “When Tesla Bot dresses up for Halloween @elonmusk."

While the tweet went viral, it was noticed by Musk and he could not resist appreciating the creativity and replying “Nice" to the tweet.

When Tesla Bot dresses up for Halloween @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/q0BKsCdpei— CyberOwners (@TeslaTruckClub) August 25, 2021

The robot would have “profound implications for the economy," Musk said, addressing a labour shortage during the event. He said it was important to make the machine not “super-expensive."

Following the event, some questioned whether Musk, who has frequently touted technology advances at showpiece events only to scale plans down later on, would be able to come good on his aims for the robot. “Is the ‘Tesla Bot’ the next dream shot to pump up the hype machine?" said Raj Rajkumar, professor of electrical and computer engineering at Carnegie Mellon University. “I can safely say that it will be much longer than 10 years before a humanoid bot from any company on the planet can go to the store and get groceries for you."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here