Twitter User Praising Apple's 'Top Tier' Feature Has Riled up the Internet (and Android Army)

A Twitter user's seemingly harmless tweet praising one of Apple's features has set the Internet on fire.

Apple's line of products is increasing by the day. Watches, wireless earphones, laptops, smartphones, tablets-- you name it and you'll find it. The Cupertino-based tech giant is also known for taking new, bold strides in the industry. Controversial removal of everyone's favourite headphone jack, exclusion of charging adaptors from new-gen iPhones-- Apple gets a lot of heat initially, but keeps everyone invested by dishing out new shiny, sleek, steeply-priced gadgets routinely.

Apple also gets brickbats from tech reviewers, users of its products, and the Android army for another reason-- being late to the party with "new" or "inspired" features. Homescreen widgets, less-intrusive call notifications, App library, the list goes on and on.

Praising one of the more recent features added to Apple's kitty, a Twitter user kicked up a social media storm on Sunday after her tweet calling Apple's automatic copying of verification codes from SMS went viral.

"Apple automatically copying the verification code from messages is a TOP TIER feature," @ceraliza wrote on her Twitter page.

Apple automatically copying the verification code from messages is a TOP TIER feature. — ٰ (@ceraliza) December 20, 2020

As Apple states on its website, this is what the feature does: "When you sign in to some apps and websites, a one-time SMS passcode is sent to your iPhone. As a security measure, you are required to enter the code into the app or website. iPhone can detect the passcode in Messages and display it above the keyboard."

Pretty harmless stuff, right?

Not for the Android users who were up in arms immediately after coming across the tweet. They have had the feature for a while now, they said, stating that Apple hadn't done anything "innovative". Many were baffled by the number of retweets the tweet got. Over 67K retweets at the time of typing this.

And the sh*tstorm began...

Gosh these Apple idiots are so delusional. My android has been doing this for years. https://t.co/iSR2ThrGDO — Rizwan (@Rizwow) December 20, 2020

Apple invented whatever their fanboys decide they invented https://t.co/9woj8nHvh5 — O.J (@feranm_i) December 20, 2020

Nobody tell them that Android has been doing this for 6+ years https://t.co/zcSmtJKxOi — Judge Fudge (@DansmithBYU_) December 21, 2020

top tier entertainment will always be apple users getting features way after every other phone https://t.co/DEN59Nd8lk — white silence is violence (@AliceAm39192780) December 21, 2020

iphone users always sounding like those americans who just learned that bidet exists or those genz who just learned about electric kettles https://t.co/tGK3GjCnER — city of mon (@jamaisdevu) December 21, 2020

everyone acting like android hasn't had this for years https://t.co/TJX5IBzQb0 — (@KeelyMnM) December 21, 2020

Android is doing this for years lmao. Wait until they discover about 120Hz refresh rate on screen after two three years when apple launches iphone 15. https://t.co/gBl4zePo0t — Desi Gooner (@Sahil_Adhikaari) December 21, 2020

Androids had this feature since the time of Methuselah https://t.co/PK5advxrKD — your footwear plug (@Adace18) December 21, 2020

Some people just buy an iphone and act like it's the most revolutionary device ever made... https://t.co/EJhF0aKfqJ — Denizcan (@lorddennisjohn) December 21, 2020

Who's gonna tell them that android has that feature too https://t.co/Cxoxv92n8F — REN|| MC WENDY IS BACK! (@chaneldcat) December 21, 2020

Undeterred by the barrage of replies and mentions that came her way, @ceraliza followed up with a tweet that read: "Y’all going on about “android has it too”, yeah I know. It’s just not as top tier as iPhone’s."