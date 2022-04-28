Twitter User Says Women Leave Jobs as They 'Choose' to Care for Family, Gets Slammed

Millions of Indians are no longer looking for jobs and the state of the matter is even worse when it comes to women. In the past five years, labour participation rate dropped from 46 percent to 40 percent and 21 million women disappeared altogether from the workforce, as per Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data reported by Bloomberg. As social media users expressed concern over the matter, the Twitter account called “Gabbbar" (Zorro founder Abhishek Asthana) came up with a take that is being severely criticised. “A lot is being made of the 20 million women disappearing from the Indian workforce in the last 5 years. The fact is women in workforce has been steadily decreasing in India. Reason: As family income grows women choose to care for family as there is no compulsion to work," the tweet reads.

This line of argument has been used forever by patriarchal societies to relegate women’s role to the household and to keep them from participating in external employment, regardless of choice.

What is this nonsense tweet. higher income means more opportunities for men because a) sons always get the benefit of better education first b) safety from other men becomes excuse to keep women at home c) women get the shittier jobs because men are chosen first for the gd ones https://t.co/1Ci0LToUTw— Lakshmi Chaudhry (@ElChaudhry) April 27, 2022

FFS, men I beg you to not speak FOR women. Most women don’t “choose” to give up their careers and concentrate on family. Most women are pressured/coerced into it. Also, what country you living in? Raising kids is SOO expensive these days. Most times, one income CANNOT cover it https://t.co/7oBnu3sP1X — Ria (@RiaRaichaudhuri) April 27, 2022

the idea that you think there is a 'choice' involved for women when it comes to housework shows your skewed interpretation of data.There isn't a choice, you're talking about upper middle class families which is what 'allows' women to take up education, over work. https://t.co/wF8QUbQzZw — dakshta (@teriyakibeat) April 27, 2022

me when I've never spoken to a woman in my life and i want the world to know https://t.co/zU3UussuZb— moom (@luna_del_reyyy) April 27, 2022

When will he disappear from Twitter? pic.twitter.com/6bNPzORlKu— Cryptic Miind (@Cryptic_Miind) April 27, 2022

Our new DEI expert!!! The kind of insights only a genius could come up with pic.twitter.com/jhp6TGzKsc— Rutuja (ऋतुजा) 🇮🇳 (@Havaldarshinde) April 27, 2022

Later, Asthana wrote in a tweet, “This tweet is classic dumb woke trap. I purposely didn’t add the World Bank report link with the opening tweet. None of the wokes, coz of no history of diligence in their careers, went through the thread to understand. Started shrieking pronto in Quote tweets." The World Bank report he cited is titled “Precarious Drop- Reassessing Patterns of Female Labor Force Participation in India".

19.6 million dropped out between 2005-2012. Women quit low skilled labour jobs and focus on education/family care. Source: A world bank research paper: https://t.co/CQCvsSP1xX — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) April 26, 2022

Sir, your due diligence and comprehension is a matter of severe concern. pic.twitter.com/oiqMS7vHVc— Sophie (@zenkahaanhai) April 27, 2022

As per the CMIE report, over half of the 900 million eligible Indians, which roughly equals the population of the US and Russia combined, no longer want a job.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.