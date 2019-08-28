Twitter User Shares Alarming Video of 'Skimming' Device Installed by Thugs In Delhi ATM

A Twitter user shared an alarming video on the microblogging site on Saturday, displaying the kind of equipment that is installed inside ATMs by crooks.

These devices are designed to clone personal data from an otherwise legitimate credit or debit card transaction. Carefully installed by criminals, these "skimming devices" often look like they are part of the Automated Teller Machine itself.

A successful theft takes place when thieves manage to plant small pinhole cameras above the numeric entry space in order to extract pin numbers from vulnerable ATM users who might not understand that such a device is tracking their moves.

When a card in put inside the skimmer, it captures and collects all information from the card’s magnetic strip.

Twitter user Rosy took to Twitter to post a video of a person uninstalling a skimming device at a Canara Bank ATM after it was discovered by a group of citizens in New Delhi’s Arjun Nagar in the Safdargunj area.

Your card can be cloned at ATMs 😨 This ATM had a camera & chip installed very cleverly. WATCH video to see what to check before using ATMs 👀 pic.twitter.com/eKUwM2xusf — Rosy (@rose_k01) August 24, 2019

Canara Bank issued a public statement immediately stating that the “attempted fraud” was rectified soon enough and the skimming device “removed expeditiously” from “Gowtami Nagar, Delhi ATM”.

Hi Rosy, we, at Canara Bank take strict measures to safeguard our customers. We immediately located and removed the skimmer from Gowtami Nagar, DELHI ATM & no data has been compromised. You may use our Canara MServe app to switch off your Debit or Credit card when not in use.(1) — Canara Bank (@canarabank) August 26, 2019

The video has been viewed 83.8 thousand times and currently has 3.7 thousand retweets and 3.6 thousand likes. It has also been retweeted by Uttar Pradesh Police additional superintendent Rahul Srivastav.

Vigilant citizens discovered a camera & skimming device at an ATM in Delhi. Thieves place skimmer & a camera inside the #ATM to know t pin of t user. Once t pin is recorded & card details r stored on t skimmer, the thieves use it to purchase things online or create cloned cards pic.twitter.com/EpzyNtgYim — RAHUL SRIVASTAV (@upcoprahul) August 25, 2019

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar offered solutions to to the problem of "skimming". "When using any ATM, you must do these checks. Also see, how thin and highly capable camera / memory / processors have created new problems," he wrote on Twitter.

When using any ATM, you must do these checks. Also see, how thin and highly capable camera / memory / processors have created new problems. https://t.co/rCpCdTKr28 — Vijay Shekhar (@vijayshekhar) August 26, 2019

The Canara mServe app allows users to switch off their cards when not in use, reducing the chances of theft. In addition, security measures have been made more stringent to protect people from fraud. For example, for withdrawals of more than Rs 10,000, the OTP feature is meant to minimize unauthorized use. No monetary loss will be incurred once a theft is reported within three days of its occurrence.

Hi, for the enhanced safety of our customers, we have taken the following measures:1) We are installing anti-skimmers & terminal security solutions in each ATM across the country,2) We have activated OTP authentication for ATM cash withdrawals above Rs. 10000 per (1/3) — Canara Bank (@canarabank) August 26, 2019

day.Further, below are some precautionary measures you can take to secure your accounts:3) If the fraud is notified within 3 days, the customer’s interest is totally protected as the loss will be borne by the Bank.4) Customers can also safeguard their Debit and Credit (2/3) — Canara Bank (@canarabank) August 26, 2019

cards by switching them off using Canara MServe mobile app. (3/3) — Canara Bank (@canarabank) August 26, 2019

The post has ushered in complaints from other ATM users as well.

Delhi-UP is notorius for such crimes. People need to be extra vigilant & cautius always — swami 🇮🇳 (@pai2_goa) August 25, 2019

I lost 55 k just before 3 weeks but got my money back mine was hdfc daily 100 cases registered at Bangalore cyber crime alone pathetic security particularly in psu banks. — Shanmuga sundaram (@shannsundar) August 27, 2019

One of my friend's card was cloned by staff of a large restaurant chain in CP Delhi.Withdraw happened from East Asian country like Thailand.Reported to Bank, Police, and money was returned in some 45 to 60 days.Staff of that restaurant was later caught. — Doji (@tradeEQ) August 24, 2019

Some asked the right questions.

It is the responsibility of the bank to secure their ATM, how can anyone just walk into an ATM and install these things. — Glenn Quagmire 2.0.19 (@GIenn__Quagmire) August 24, 2019

Simple methods such as observing the area around the ATM for loiterers and paying heed to prior warnings before entering the vestibule can also help make the transactions safer.

Observe the video posted by the Twitter user to learn how to look for a hidden camera inside the flap above the pin pad.

Trying to cover the numbers physically with your palm and standing close to the ATM also help. Waiting till the screen is ready for a new transaction is a must.

