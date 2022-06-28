Twitter User Tries to Mansplain Pain of Childbirth to a Mother, Gets Schooled

Journalist Rituparna Chatterjee has shared a classic case of mansplaining on Twitter, one that seems even more nefarious in the light of the Roe v Wade debate in the US. Chatterjee is also a mother and the man in question sent her a link on how childbirth is “not as painful as feminists tell you.” “HAHAHAHAHAHA This is a hilarious. Man is sending me — someone who has given birth — link telling me child birth is “not as painful as feminists tell you”. I’ve heard a lot of mansplains but this one takes the cake [sic]” Chatterjee wrote in the caption.

He was schooled in good measure by Twitter users after gracelessly trying to mansplain something to a woman that she has experienced firsthand. “They (doctors, the older generation of women) DO NOT tell you how painful giving birth is and what it does to your body. If it’s a normal delivery you will tear your body to get the child out of your womb,” a Twitter user commented.

Ofcourse the sachin's of this country have arrived to mansplain AHAHAHA. FYI Sachin would hospitalize himself for regular period cramps… If men had periods.

Meanwhile, after overturning of Roe v Wade in the US, concerns that their data from period tracking apps could be accessed by the law enforcement are forcing many women to have to delete such apps. Women have been taking to Twitter to share that they would be deleting such apps pronto. Experts say that these apprehensions are, in fact, legitimate. As per a report in NPR, privacy experts have expressed similar concerns. Not just period tracking apps, but any app gathering sensitive information should be given “additional level of scrutiny”, an expert told NPR.

