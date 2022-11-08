Twitter User Who Tracks Elon Musk's Jet Offers to Talk About 'Peacefully' Deleting Account

Jack Sweeney, the 20-year-old who tracks Elon Musk’s jet, is now free to talk about terms of taking down his (Sweeney’s) account peacefully. The world’s richest man has been at the centre of a storm since taking over Twitter. His decision to give out the blue tick to anyone for $8 caused parody accounts to mushroom across Twitter, with many verified accounts changing their names to Elon Musk and mocking him. The billionaire, in turn, cracked down on parody accounts and said that such accounts that don’t explicitly state that they’re parodic will be suspended without warning.

Comic Kathy Griffin became the first celebrity casualty of Musk’s crackdown on parody accounts. His move has caused for many on Twitter to mock his self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist” status. Musk, however, believes he is a champion of free speech. “My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk,” he wrote in a tweet on November 7.

Sweeney responded: “I also condemn the use of my account for tracking you down and anyone looking for you in person. Also I’m free to talk about terms of taking down the account peacefully. I just was not happy with previous terms we had discussed.”

Sweeney also claimed in a tweet that followers of his account are supporters and admirers of Musk’s endeavours. He added that this was also his motivation behind setting up the ‘Elon Jet’ account.

Earlier, Musk allegedly offered Sweeney a sum of $5,000, or roughly Rs 4 lakhs, to take down the Twitter account, which Jack declined. “He offered to buy the account for $5,000 – in an effort to shut it down – but I told him if it’s not enough money to change my life, I do not want to sell it,” Sweeney told New York Post. The communication dropped off thereafter.

