Twitter Users are Making Random Polls to Mock Elon Musk as Donald Trump's Account Returns
Twitter Users are Making Random Polls to Mock Elon Musk as Donald Trump's Account Returns

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

Last Updated: November 20, 2022, 10:19 IST

Twitter users are making polls to mock Elon Musk. (Credits:: AP)

Elon Musk reinstated Donald Trump's account after a Twitter poll. Now, people are making random polls on things 'Musk should do'.

Elon Musk reinstated Donald Trump’s Twitter account after putting the decision upto a poll on the platform. “The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei," Musk tweeted after the poll got 51.8% votes in favour of reinstating Trump and 48.2% against. Trump’s account, blocked for inciting violence, reappeared on Twitter minutes after Musk announced that he was lifting the 22-month ban. Not everyone is happy with the decision.

Twitter users have now started creating random polls mocking Elon Musk. For instance, a random user’s poll asking if Musk should sell Twitter got 56.7% votes for “yess" and 43.3% votes for, well, “yes". Many of these polls have asked if Twitter owner Musk should be banned from Twitter. Other suggestions include giving it away to a seventh-grader, to The Rock, selling it for a dollar or giving all his money away to a random Twitter user.

Trump’s account — dormant since days after the January 6, 2021 riot at the US Capitol by his supporters — was visible to users after Musk tweeted that “Trump will be reinstated" following a poll on the subject. More than 15 million people voted in the poll asking whether Trump’s account should be reinstated, with a narrow majority of 51.8 percent voting in the affirmative.

