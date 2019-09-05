Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Twitter Users Are Trashing a Sexist Tweet That Called Kirsten Dunst ‘Spiderman’s Girlfriend’

After 25 years in the movies, Kirsten Dunst finally got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last week.

Trending Desk

September 5, 2019
Twitter Users Are Trashing a Sexist Tweet That Called Kirsten Dunst 'Spiderman's Girlfriend'
After 25 years in the movies, Kirsten Dunst finally got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last week.
Loading...

After 25 years in the movies, Kirsten Dunst finally got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last week.

The 37-year-old star of films like "Marie Antoinette," "Bring It On," "Spider-Man" and "The Beguiled" among others, was introduced by her fiancé, actor Jesse Plemons, at the ceremony.

"I've had the ridiculously good fortune of getting to work with you as an actor and witnessing firsthand how unbelievably good you are at what you do," he said to Dunst.

But Reuters apparently didn’t think much of Dunst’s huge body of work and sent out a sexist tweet while reporting on her latest feat.

The tweet, which said Kirsten Dunst was "best known for her role as Spiderman's girlfriend," has been since removed.

But not before it had spawned a meme fest on the micro-blogging site, with netizens seeming to be in no mood to let the news agency off the hook for the jibe

The tweets point out how female actors get little credit for their work and versatility, echoing Dunst’s discontent that she hadn’t received due credit for her work in the industry.

"I've never been recognized in my industry, I've never been nominated for anything. Maybe like, twice for a Golden Globe when I was little and one for 'Fargo,'" she said during an interview on SiriusXM's "In Depth with Larry Flick."

"I always feel like nobody -- I don't know, maybe they just think I'm the girl from 'Bring It On,'" she added.

