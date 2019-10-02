Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Twitter Users Describe Their #CollegeInSixWords with Relatable Tweets

Fallon, host of The Tonight Show, kicked off the hashtag on Tuesday afternoon and since then it has got nearly 4000 tweets.

News18.com

Updated:October 2, 2019, 4:47 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Twitter Users Describe Their #CollegeInSixWords with Relatable Tweets
(Twitter)

Whether you're a recent college graduate or graduated way back, we're too sure you'll have a way to sum up your college life in "six words."

Soon after comedian and Television host Jimmy Fallon urged Twitter users to describe 'college in six words' with the #CollegeInSixWords, it gathered steam with users making the hashtag one of the top trends.

Fallon, host of The Tonight Show, kicked off the hashtag on Tuesday afternoon and since then it has got nearly 4000 tweets.

Fallon himself said, "Went to class. That one time."

Here are some of the hilarious tweets, which highlight the subtext of a college life. From "Only do it if it's necessary" to "Next time I’ll do the reading" these tweets will have you relate to the show!

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram