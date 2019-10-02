Twitter Users Describe Their #CollegeInSixWords with Relatable Tweets
Fallon, host of The Tonight Show, kicked off the hashtag on Tuesday afternoon and since then it has got nearly 4000 tweets.
Whether you're a recent college graduate or graduated way back, we're too sure you'll have a way to sum up your college life in "six words."
Soon after comedian and Television host Jimmy Fallon urged Twitter users to describe 'college in six words' with the #CollegeInSixWords, it gathered steam with users making the hashtag one of the top trends.
It's Hashtags time! Use six words to describe college and tag it with #CollegeInSixWords. Could be on the show!— jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) October 1, 2019
Fallon himself said, "Went to class. That one time."
Went to class. That one time. #CollegeInSixWords— jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) October 1, 2019
Here are some of the hilarious tweets, which highlight the subtext of a college life. From "Only do it if it's necessary" to "Next time I’ll do the reading" these tweets will have you relate to the show!
#CollegeInSixWordsParty, party, party, party, eventually work pic.twitter.com/iB6lsqmJvb— Sam & Dean Girl 😎 (@aborddelimpala) October 1, 2019
I dropped out to play music. 💀 #CollegeInSixWords— Ace Von Johnson (@acevonjohnson) October 1, 2019
A very expensive piece of paper #CollegeInSixWords pic.twitter.com/4FLvS3PEkD— Service Caster (@SERVICECASTER) October 1, 2019
Oh shit, we had homework due? #CollegeInSixWords pic.twitter.com/7Fhyx9xrLc— ∘ ⋀⌡∘ (@bernice_asante) October 1, 2019
The dream of any immigrant family. #CollegeInSixWords pic.twitter.com/v3tRQAMM1b— Ms. Castillo (@castillocfb) October 1, 2019
Mom can you send more food. #CollegeInSixWords— Scott Vargo (@vargo911) October 1, 2019
Overpriced, Unaffordable, Debt until I Die #CollegeInSixWords pic.twitter.com/ZP4O4c0xhA— 🇲🇽🌹🍒Latina Resistance🍒🌹🇲🇽 (@amouretguerre) October 1, 2019
#CollegeInSixWords 👇Study. Inverst. Eat. Netflix. Sleep. Repeat.— Millionaire Mindset 🏌️ (@Inspire_us01) October 1, 2019
Have I worn that this week? #CollegeInSixWords— Ryan Bartholomee (@RyanBartholomee) October 1, 2019
