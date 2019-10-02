Twitter Users Describe Their #CollegeInSixWords with Relatable Tweets

Whether you're a recent college graduate or graduated way back, we're too sure you'll have a way to sum up your college life in "six words."

Soon after comedian and Television host Jimmy Fallon urged Twitter users to describe 'college in six words' with the #CollegeInSixWords, it gathered steam with users making the hashtag one of the top trends.

Fallon, host of The Tonight Show, kicked off the hashtag on Tuesday afternoon and since then it has got nearly 4000 tweets.

It's Hashtags time! Use six words to describe college and tag it with #CollegeInSixWords. Could be on the show! — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) October 1, 2019

Fallon himself said, "Went to class. That one time."

Went to class. That one time. #CollegeInSixWords — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) October 1, 2019

Here are some of the hilarious tweets, which highlight the subtext of a college life. From "Only do it if it's necessary" to "Next time I’ll do the reading" these tweets will have you relate to the show!

I dropped out to play music. 💀 #CollegeInSixWords — Ace Von Johnson (@acevonjohnson) October 1, 2019

A very expensive piece of paper #CollegeInSixWords pic.twitter.com/4FLvS3PEkD — Service Caster (@SERVICECASTER) October 1, 2019

Mom can you send more food. #CollegeInSixWords — Scott Vargo (@vargo911) October 1, 2019

Have I worn that this week? #CollegeInSixWords — Ryan Bartholomee (@RyanBartholomee) October 1, 2019

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.