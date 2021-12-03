Twitter Users Lost Followers Briefly and Desis Just Want 'Parag Bhai' to Answer

With Jack Dorsey stepping down and new CEO Parag Agrawal taking over, it’s been a busy few days for Twitter users. To top that off, many users alleged a strange occurrence yesterday, where many Twitter users lost quite a number of followers and then gained them back in the course of a few hours. Within the time it took for the lost followers to come back, the memes went wild. They ranged from Desis requesting ‘Parag bhai’ to give them their followers back to those with few followers dragging those with many. However, reports suggest that this has nothing to do with the change of CEOs as Twitterati would have you believe, but is just a regular cleanup that happens on the microblogging site from time to time. In fact, a similar incident had happened not too long ago: only in June this year. The wise, though, know that it’s tough to discourage the meme-makers.

Followers on Twitter right now:- pic.twitter.com/i9ILhCQecK— Pintukumar (@KumarPintu1217) December 2, 2021

Your twitter followers to jack pic.twitter.com/PynoK4exNi— Sindhi Chhokro (@seerwani_piyush) December 2, 2021

Twelebs to parag bhai after yesterday's twitter purge: pic.twitter.com/0adtybIek2— Parth (@manic_man02) December 3, 2021

Parag bhai Right now 😌 pic.twitter.com/3fkSWCMSyt— Yash (@im_YRP) December 2, 2021

Parag Agrawal pulling a Thanos on all bot accounts ..Followers 📉Hmm aate hi kaam shuru kar diye pic.twitter.com/QRd1ZuIJr9 — ᴠɪɴᴀʏ (@vinayG__) December 2, 2021

small accounts after losing 3 followers due to twitter purge pic.twitter.com/ZpNrRYSnli— heman was here (@royhly_) December 2, 2021

Me to my twitter account which lost 60 followers in last one hour - pic.twitter.com/7jg9ZpvKrq— Shrutï 💫 (@marathi_mulgi__) December 2, 2021

Twitter after reducing followers from every Account: pic.twitter.com/dbyzO1eId3— Tanishq Ganu (@smart__leaks) December 2, 2021

Me to all the twitter users who r loosing there followers#फॉलोवर्स_पर_हमला pic.twitter.com/0oAvyEIBmQ— Ajay Patel (@Ajaykumar291201) December 2, 2021

In June, Twitter shed some light that some accounts might witness “fluctuations" in follower count from time to time. The social media giant said that this may be due to the removal of existing spam profiles from the platform. At the time, several users including Bollywood actor Anupam Kher and TV journalist Richar Kher had claimed they lost hundreds of followers in a day or so. In a post, Twitter explained that the company asks accounts (most likely arbitrarily) to verify their password or phone number. “We do this regularly to help prevent spam and keep all accounts secure," the company noted. It essentially means that the platform checks for accounts that either project offline behaviour or acts as troll accounts, made with temporary email IDs. In a response to Deccan Herald, the company challenged users to confirm personal details. It then locks these unresponsive accounts, and the profiles are not counted in the follower count list.

There has been incessant interest in new Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal in the past few days. Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced about his resignation from the post and as such, the microblogging company’s board picked up Indian-origin Agrawal, the company’s CTO (Chief Technology Officer) to be the new boss. Agrawal said, “I look forward to building on everything we have accomplished under Jack’s leadership and I am incredibly energized by the opportunities ahead. By continuing to improve our execution, we will deliver tremendous value for our customers and shareholders as we reshape the future of public conversation."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.