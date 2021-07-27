Twitter User's Lunch Update After 14 Years Has Internet Hungry for More

Remember the early days of social media? When sharing a status update and adding a location tag was the usual norm? When ‘Chilling with 14 others’ wasn’t just an ironic joke? We mean circa 2006-2007 when social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook had just kicked off, and while there were limited users on it, the platforms were used for ‘regular’ updates for the few people you did know who were on it. ‘Going to the mall,’ ‘Going to sleep’ or ‘Having breakfast’ and ‘At school’ were the most common status markers and back then, they weren’t out of place. To know what your friends were really up to, you’d check their last status update or their Yahoo messenger online: all platforms you could then use only from a computer before social media really exploded in the 2010’s and took over the Internet and transcended its way onto phones. As boomers would put it, “the good old days" of early social media.

While Jofra Archers Twitter statuses are a blast from the past of these old nostalgia throwbacks, there may be a new player bringing the memories back. Twitter user @deleted (the username is ‘deleted’, the profile isn’t) had put out an update on March 15, 2007. It was simple, very in with the times. “Going out for lunch."

Going out for lunch.— deleted (@deleted) March 15, 2007

That was the last tweet… for a while. 14 years later on July 25, 2021, he finally posted an update.

Back from lunch.— deleted (@deleted) July 25, 2021

While it appears to be the user finally finding the password to their old account and logging back into troll the world, the ‘update’ has most of Twitter users shook. What took so long?

18 years?? what type of lunch were you eating i need that pic.twitter.com/n4XUUrOAUo— kira ~ (@Sadcrib) July 26, 2021

This happened during your lunch:Total moon eclipse (2008 / 2015)Fukushima (2011)Panama Papers (2016)Notre Dame's fire (2019)Covid 19 (first case, 11 jan 2020)Prince Philip death (2021)Floods in China / EU (2021)— Komi wants Gorillaz Pops 🗿 (@Funkomiwo) July 26, 2021

People eat lunch in 5 minutes only pic.twitter.com/LQQodx2gwq— معاذ | MOATH (@M0ATH) July 26, 2021

this dude has been eating lunch for almost my entire life goddamn— Jeffy Street (@JeffyStreet) July 25, 2021

There’s also theories of what really happened with the account: Whether it was sold, hacked, or simply found again.

Question to the internet, are these accounts that haven’t tweeted in decades generally sold, hacked or brought back by the Original tweeter. I assumed sold. Tho it’s odd they remember their login but never signed on once— Sanjem (@DarkSins03) July 26, 2021

Or they just lurk. I too only have like 3 tweets, but been on the platform the whole time. The odd thing here is that he/she just randomly posted and didn't wait for 15th of March. To me that indicates that the person just now found his account.Then again, who forgets that handle— Knut (@Khelge) July 26, 2021

I have one explanation,I think he/she tweeted these three tweets in the same day 13 years past, and maybe has been tweeting all this time. and today deleted all the tweets during this time and tweeted this today.— Salih (@salihcode) July 26, 2021

or it's an abandoned account that got hacked by someone that wanted likes— Awesome Programming Fac… (@programfac) July 26, 2021

The account, however, appears active once more, since the last update to start and continue posting.

She never showed up for lunch lol— deleted (@deleted) July 26, 2021

invited her to dinner— deleted (@deleted) July 26, 2021

Or more specifically, keeping up with 2021 times, sh**posting? While the mystery at the moment continues, maybe the user @deleted will be giving out clues later to what really happened - and what took his lunch so long.

