CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#ExamResults#Parliament#RajKundra
Home» News» Buzz» Twitter User's Lunch Update After 14 Years Has Internet Hungry for More
3-MIN READ

Twitter User's Lunch Update After 14 Years Has Internet Hungry for More

Lunch photo for representation. Twitter screengrab: Twitter/@deleted.

Lunch photo for representation. Twitter screengrab: Twitter/@deleted.

While it appears to be the user finally finding the password to their old account and logging back into troll the world, the 'update' has most of Twitter users shook.

Remember the early days of social media? When sharing a status update and adding a location tag was the usual norm? When ‘Chilling with 14 others’ wasn’t just an ironic joke? We mean circa 2006-2007 when social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook had just kicked off, and while there were limited users on it, the platforms were used for ‘regular’ updates for the few people you did know who were on it. ‘Going to the mall,’ ‘Going to sleep’ or ‘Having breakfast’ and ‘At school’ were the most common status markers and back then, they weren’t out of place. To know what your friends were really up to, you’d check their last status update or their Yahoo messenger online: all platforms you could then use only from a computer before social media really exploded in the 2010’s and took over the Internet and transcended its way onto phones. As boomers would put it, “the good old days" of early social media.

While Jofra Archers Twitter statuses are a blast from the past of these old nostalgia throwbacks, there may be a new player bringing the memories back. Twitter user @deleted (the username is ‘deleted’, the profile isn’t) had put out an update on March 15, 2007. It was simple, very in with the times. “Going out for lunch."

That was the last tweet… for a while. 14 years later on July 25, 2021, he finally posted an update.

RELATED NEWS

While it appears to be the user finally finding the password to their old account and logging back into troll the world, the ‘update’ has most of Twitter users shook. What took so long?

There’s also theories of what really happened with the account: Whether it was sold, hacked, or simply found again.

The account, however, appears active once more, since the last update to start and continue posting.

Or more specifically, keeping up with 2021 times, sh**posting? While the mystery at the moment continues, maybe the user @deleted will be giving out clues later to what really happened - and what took his lunch so long.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 27, 2021, 15:57 IST