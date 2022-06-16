Twitter User's 'No Nonsense' Resignation Letter Reading 'Bye Bye Sir' is on Point

Dragging yourself every day to a job that you hate is something that most of us have gone through at some point in our lives or are still suffering through it. Firstly, condolences to the second kind of people. For the first kind, we bring you a creative and hilarious way if you’re standing on the brink of quitting your job. Dropping in a resignation can be a big relief when you hate your job and so was the case with this person whose resignation is now doing the rounds on Twitter. Being deemed as a “no-nonsense resignation letter,” the image has gone viral, leaving the netizens in complete splits. The picture of the short and sweet resignation letter was shared on Twitter by a user @MBSVUDU. It simply read “Bye bye sir,” and it is actually something people look forward to doing some day in their

life. In the caption, the uploader wrote, “Simple.” Have a look for better understanding.

Since uploaded, the image has managed to garner over 213K likes. “One colleague wrote, “I would like to notify you of my resignation. My last day is on the …” I thought that was straight to the point. Why write an essay,” wrote a person in the comment section. Many can also be seen Retweeting the image. “Straight forward without paragraph!!” captioned a person.

However, a Twitter user said that the letter could be a response to someone’s resignation letter, hence the “Re: Resignation letter.”

That letter is a reply to someone's resignation letter. That's why is RE: comes before the word "RESIGNATION" — Arko Henry (@HenryArko) June 14, 2022

Another one wrote, “Recently helped a friend out w her resignation letter,she said type “To whom it may concern please accept this as my letter of resignation, my last day will be ____, signed” I said, “that’s it? No I’m grateful to this company..”this bish said no Caita I’m not grateful for shit.”

In another similar incident, a Reddit user named Amber finally stepped up and decided to quit as she got a better offer. However, rather than writing a normal quitting story, she took it up a notch. She shared the picture of a bereavement card, beautifully decorated in shades of gold and white. The face of the card read, “I am sorry for your loss.” Inside the card, Amber wrote, “It is me. I leave in two weeks,” announcing her two-week notice in the most hilarious way possible.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.