Twitter Users Try Their 'Hand' at This ‘Simple’ DIY Sketch, Fail Miserably
The 15-second long video shared by a popular Twitter handle shows an artist sketching a woman’s hand with a few simple strokes. But netizens soon found that it wasn't as easy as it looked.
Image credit: Twitter
There is an artist lurking inside all of us, or so thought the thousands of Twitter users taken in by a seemingly- simple tutorial on sketching!
The 15-second long video shared by a popular Twitter handle shows an artist sketching a woman’s hand with a few simple strokes. Soon Twitter users were imitating the sketch but it didn’t go down too well. Twitter was filled with several bad, very bad, versions of the original illustration.
The viral video, which has been viewed nearly six million times and attracted 38,174 retweets and 122,150 Likes, incited many users of the social media platform to try their hands at sketching. Most gave up in frustration but not before leaving hilarious comments on the post. While a few others thought they had “nailed” it. And, of course, there are jokes and memes about the post, too.
So the next time you come across that Do It Yourself or DIY video, be careful. All that looks easy may actually not be that easy!
April 19, 2019
April 23, 2019
is the answer warsaw pact?— Alexus Thomas (@thomasalexus00) April 23, 2019
I feel lied to pic.twitter.com/45uBbcYx10— Nelson (@nnicholson21) April 23, 2019
They look like Ravens hands after an allergic reaction lmao pic.twitter.com/i567OBN2Vz— Hunter Doradea (@HunterDoradea) April 24, 2019
Lmfao sooooo this happened...— Hunter Doradea (@HunterDoradea) April 25, 2019
(I'll call it abstract art so I feel better about my drawing) pic.twitter.com/9qlR6aZNfF
it gets worse.. pic.twitter.com/Nr0tnw4UPA— madysen (@madysensmith89) April 24, 2019
Nah that’s one mashed up hand pic.twitter.com/WJKyCnfzSd— Alison Hammond (@AlisonHammond2) April 24, 2019
Nailed it pic.twitter.com/pFxTPaLV28— Anita (@anakareentorres) April 23, 2019
