Twitter Users Try Their 'Hand' at This ‘Simple’ DIY Sketch, Fail Miserably

is the answer warsaw pact? — Alexus Thomas (@thomasalexus00) April 23, 2019

I feel lied to pic.twitter.com/45uBbcYx10 — Nelson (@nnicholson21) April 23, 2019

They look like Ravens hands after an allergic reaction lmao pic.twitter.com/i567OBN2Vz — Hunter Doradea (@HunterDoradea) April 24, 2019

Lmfao sooooo this happened...

(I'll call it abstract art so I feel better about my drawing) pic.twitter.com/9qlR6aZNfF — Hunter Doradea (@HunterDoradea) April 25, 2019

Nah that’s one mashed up hand pic.twitter.com/WJKyCnfzSd — Alison Hammond (@AlisonHammond2) April 24, 2019

There is an artist lurking inside all of us, or so thought the thousands of Twitter users taken in by a seemingly- simple tutorial on sketching!The 15-second long video shared by a popular Twitter handle shows an artist sketching a woman’s hand with a few simple strokes. Soon Twitter users were imitating the sketch but it didn’t go down too well. Twitter was filled with several bad, very bad, versions of the original illustration.The viral video, which has been viewed nearly six million times and attracted 38,174 retweets and 122,150 Likes, incited many users of the social media platform to try their hands at sketching. Most gave up in frustration but not before leaving hilarious comments on the post. While a few others thought they had “nailed” it. And, of course, there are jokes and memes about the post, too.So the next time you come across that Do It Yourself or DIY video, be careful. All that looks easy may actually not be that easy!