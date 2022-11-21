Twitter Users Upload Full-length Movies, Shows After Platform's Copyright Strike System 'Breaks'

Even after the mass resignations, Twitter did not see any major issues until a few hours ago when people experienced a few glitches. This came in after there were reports that the copyright strike system went down. This system is responsible for taking down any copyrighted content, like movies and music, which is circulating on the website. However, since it stopped functioning, many users took the opportunity and tweeted out full-length versions of popular films and TV shows.

While few posted their favourite cartoons, others uploaded movies. However, there was one problem with this, which is the site’s maximum video upload requirement. Due to this, the movie could not be posted in one tweet. Therefore, fans filled each others’ timelines with threads. Have a look at a few:

guys Twitter's copyright strike system is broken so here's the full Spongebob Pizza Delivery episodepic.twitter.com/JxjoCaQ5On https://t.co/EQ8kJF1zIy— Fandom Menace Posting Their Ls Online 🎃 (@FandomMenaceLs) November 20, 2022

So we can post full movies now? OkayNeed for Speed1/66 pic.twitter.com/77fwo4qU0Y— Need for Speed movie (@NFSpeedMovie) November 20, 2022

This comes just a few days after RIP Twitter started trending on social media platform. #RipTwitter started trending on the social media platform after worried social media users posted about the platform’s fate.

As per Reuters, Musk was meeting some top employees to try and convince them to stay, said one current employee and a recently departed employee who is in touch with Twitter colleagues. As of now, it is unclear as to how many employees have chosen to stay. The numbers highlight the reluctance of some staffers to remain at a company.

Amid the chaos, workers have been asked not to report to work as all office buildings will be temporarily shut, beginning immediately. According to BBC, a message sent to Twitter employees highlights that access to all office buildings and badge access will be revoked until Monday, November 21. “This will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade," Musk said.

