Twitter Users Who Paid $8 For Blue Tick Are Getting the 'Ratio' With These Memes

Elon Musk has all of Twitter running through hoops with his ever-changing rules, the most contentious of them being the blue tick business. Musk’s decision to make the blue tick available to anyone who pays $8 caused an uproar on Twitter over concerns regarding misinformation. To drive their point home, verified Twitter accounts across the platform changed their names to Elon Musk and parodied him, with the Tesla boss cracking down on them in return.

Twitter paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service on Friday as fake accounts mushroomed, and Musk brought back the “official” badge to some users of the social media platform, reported Reuters.

As things stand, you can now click on the blue tick that a profile has on Twitter and it shows you whether the account is verified because it’s “notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category” or because the user paid for a Twitter Blue subscription. This has resulted in an interesting development, where the latter group of people are being hit with a set of memes, mocking the fact that they paid for the blue tick.

These memes are the new “ratio”, if you will. For the uninitiated, the phenomenon of “ratio” occurs on Twitter when someone has a hot take and someone else refutes it, “cancelling” it in effect.

seeing people who paid for verification get hit with these is the new ratio pic.twitter.com/FVezgacMoj — LAZAR (@Lazarbeam) November 13, 2022

If you think you're poor with managing money always remember that some mf really paid for verification pic.twitter.com/9f8wliPZOR — SinxGod (@SinxGod) November 10, 2022

On the bright side, this new Twitter verification thing allows me the entertainment of seeing bozos in my verified tab who paid for it pic.twitter.com/qtEq8eKz1K — Pezzy (@Pezzy__) November 9, 2022

Don't mind me, just tweeting this so I can pin it for when I come across someone who paid for verification. pic.twitter.com/Enoxp3K1Zc — Matthew (@MaffyewAgain23) November 13, 2022

Are you suggesting, a paid for Twitter verification, is a cool thing? pic.twitter.com/oarj8phB2x — Jacob Redman (@CBJacob1) November 12, 2022

Musk said in a tweet on November 9: “Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months. We will keep what works & change what doesn’t.”

Read all the Latest Buzz News here