Chai-Coffee Lovers or Ronaldo-Messi Fans? Twitter Debates on 'World War 3' Factions

When it comes to Twitter trends, anything goes. Netizens can often pick up on the most weirdest of topics and it can start doing the rounds on social media. And often, even the most random posts can go viral and spark off a long and hilarious chain of similar posts. One such tweet that recently went viral and caught on with netizens was by a handle known as @allindiamemes. The tweet was simply put: “World War 3 will be fought between chai and coffee lovers."

World War 3 will be fought between chai and coffee lovers.— All India Memes (@allindiamemes) August 23, 2021

In response, twitterati came up with their own devised battles between factions who might fight the World War 3, if that happens.

World War 3 will be fought between physics and Salman Khan.— Priyanshu Nimkar (@pr1yanshuuuuuuu) August 23, 2021

This is of course a take on Salman Khan and his physics defying stunts in Bollywood movies.

World War 3 will be fought between commerce wale and science wale— Verytoxicladki (@savageteriann) August 23, 2021

World War 3 will be fought between Iphone and Android Users.— त्रि-Vines (@trilochann45) August 23, 2021

Also, Geeli Maggi vs sookhi Maggi lovers . — SHA (@shaaaleeenee) August 23, 2021

World War 3 will be fought between anime fans and anime ko cartoon bolne waale.— Aashiq parmar (@1amVickey) August 23, 2021

World War 3 will be fought between Twitter gyanis and Insta influencers — śambít 2.O (@aur_bataaao) August 23, 2021

World war 3 will be fought between BTS army and normal ppl— amishafellasleep (@Sandhuamisha1) August 23, 2021

World War 3 will be fought between South Indian movies and Newton's laws!!!!— Desi Gay (@Desi_Gay_Dating) August 23, 2021

Filter Kapi lovers will wide with Tea lovers in World War 3— Naren (@tweet_naren) August 23, 2021

World War 3 will be fought between Friends and the office fans.— Chaitree☕ (@chaitreesays) August 23, 2021

World War 3 will be fought between papa ki side wale relative and mummy ki side wale relative.— Priyanshu Nimkar (@pr1yanshuuuuuuu) August 23, 2021

World War 3 will be fought between biryani with aaloo and biryani without aaloo.— Umama Zaheer (@umamazaheer10) August 23, 2021

A lot of equally fun responses were also shared by Twitter users and while we might not have a final result on who the actual desired ‘factions’ might be who battle it out, if the war actually takes place, users sure had a lot of fun guessing it for sure.

Last year however, after US President Donald Trump ordered the killing of Iran Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani, who died in Baghdad, murmurs and fears of an upcoming World War III have already started doing the rounds of social media. And while we can only hope that something like this doesn’t actually happen, with the current weapons of mass destruction available to most governments today as well as superior nuclear technology, a World War III could potentially cause the end of the world as it is known.

