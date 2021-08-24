CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#Bollywood
Home » News » Buzz » Chai-Coffee Lovers or Ronaldo-Messi Fans? Twitter Debates on 'World War 3' Factions
2-MIN READ

Chai-Coffee Lovers or Ronaldo-Messi Fans? Twitter Debates on 'World War 3' Factions

Twitterati came up with their own devised battles between factions who might fight the World War 3, if that happens. (Image: Twitter)

Twitterati came up with their own devised battles between factions who might fight the World War 3, if that happens. (Image: Twitter)

Often even the most random posts can go viral and spark off a long and hilarious chain of similar posts. One such tweet recently went viral that said, 'World War 3 will be fought between chai and coffee lovers.'

When it comes to Twitter trends, anything goes. Netizens can often pick up on the most weirdest of topics and it can start doing the rounds on social media. And often, even the most random posts can go viral and spark off a long and hilarious chain of similar posts. One such tweet that recently went viral and caught on with netizens was by a handle known as @allindiamemes. The tweet was simply put: “World War 3 will be fought between chai and coffee lovers."

In response, twitterati came up with their own devised battles between factions who might fight the World War 3, if that happens.

RELATED STORIES

This is of course a take on Salman Khan and his physics defying stunts in Bollywood movies.

A lot of equally fun responses were also shared by Twitter users and while we might not have a final result on who the actual desired ‘factions’ might be who battle it out, if the war actually takes place, users sure had a lot of fun guessing it for sure.

Last year however, after US President Donald Trump ordered the killing of Iran Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani, who died in Baghdad, murmurs and fears of an upcoming World War III have already started doing the rounds of social media. And while we can only hope that something like this doesn’t actually happen, with the current weapons of mass destruction available to most governments today as well as superior nuclear technology, a World War III could potentially cause the end of the world as it is known.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

first published:August 24, 2021, 14:24 IST