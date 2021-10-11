CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Buzz » 'Fifty Shades of Fur': Netizens Drop Adorable Pet Photos That Look Like Album Covers
2-MIN READ

'Fifty Shades of Fur': Netizens Drop Adorable Pet Photos That Look Like Album Covers

Netizens all over time and again jump on to the Twitter trend bandwagon and while these trends start at one place, they usually end up all over social media platforms. The newest such trend on the block is the viral album cover trend. Under this, people have been posting picture of themselves that they think looks like an album cover. But a more recent one is also the pet album cover. Under this, netizens have gone a step ahead and uploaded pictures of their pets. From David Bowie’s Low’ album cover to heavy metal or black metal, Twitter users thought of everything as they shared images of their furry family members posing for ‘album covers’. Check out a few of these images:

Which of these cute pet photos would look great on an album? Well, if left to us, we would make one big bad album cover. So you decide!

first published:October 11, 2021, 16:51 IST