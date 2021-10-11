'Fifty Shades of Fur': Netizens Drop Adorable Pet Photos That Look Like Album Covers

Netizens all over time and again jump on to the Twitter trend bandwagon and while these trends start at one place, they usually end up all over social media platforms. The newest such trend on the block is the viral album cover trend. Under this, people have been posting picture of themselves that they think looks like an album cover. But a more recent one is also the pet album cover. Under this, netizens have gone a step ahead and uploaded pictures of their pets. From David Bowie’s Low’ album cover to heavy metal or black metal, Twitter users thought of everything as they shared images of their furry family members posing for ‘album covers’. Check out a few of these images:

Drop a picture of your pet that looks like an album cover.Oh sure ! ❤️ https://t.co/n9mv5PGGEo pic.twitter.com/sw5rKgy4CB — Reena Abbasi (@reenaabbasi) October 11, 2021

Drop a picture of your pet that looks like an album cover https://t.co/7X7RKs2P3w pic.twitter.com/fQUwb7LlcD— Rob Bounds ️‍ (@rob_bounds) October 11, 2021

Drop a picture of your pet that looks like an album cover. (IDC if it doesn't look like an album cover, he is the most handsome guy in my life) https://t.co/XqyWUnAOiq pic.twitter.com/SD2KfyJ3sB— aLittlEaboveOrdinary (@RuGo_Boss) October 11, 2021

A picture of your pet baby that looks like an album cover ❤️#Beaglemania https://t.co/gPzshhyG6M pic.twitter.com/F5q3dgRoMK— maaya (@mohmaaya) October 11, 2021

Drop a picture of your pet that looks like an album coverMine is my little furball Tony posing for a new black metal cover lol https://t.co/kFc1FwpefG pic.twitter.com/nLOeMAnCVC — Bon-Ham Sandwich (@CommunistCartm1) October 11, 2021

Drop a picture of your pet that looks like an album cover.(I'm thinking Bowie's Low here) https://t.co/fkbEy9eIt8 pic.twitter.com/npD4XKvsZo — Jimi, aka Halloween III: Season of the Fletch (@mrjimifletcher) October 11, 2021

Drop a pic of your pet that looks like an album cover https://t.co/svE76p12Xk pic.twitter.com/iiV56aJ2WM— ልዩ (@liyuumk) October 11, 2021

Drop a pic of your pet that looks like an album cover "Fifty shades of fur" https://t.co/nKiBzCffiz pic.twitter.com/HDeJCCKuys— አብነት (@neolchris) October 11, 2021

Drop a picture of your pet that looks like an album cover. https://t.co/jhZQpq91o2 pic.twitter.com/WzhfptGq6N— Prerna (@prer_yeah) October 11, 2021

Drop a picture of your pet that looks like an album cover. https://t.co/x5kp6kT1Da pic.twitter.com/oaAh4T6EGO— Rohit Awasthi (@rohitawasthi) October 11, 2021

Which of these cute pet photos would look great on an album? Well, if left to us, we would make one big bad album cover. So you decide!

