Twitter Wanted June 21 to Be Doomsday But Mayan Calendar Got it Wrong (Again)

Guess what? The world hasn't ended as yet.

Every so often, we come across the news of an inevitable doomsday that our habitable planet is about to hit, on a specific date, wiping out the lives on earth.

A few days ago, Mayan calendar had predicted the end of the world on June 21, 2020. The same prophecy by the popular calendar had suggested that the world would end on December 21, 2012.

Both predictions fell on their head and now desis are wondering how they managed to survive a year that has seen pandemic, cyclones, frequent earthquakes, and even a doomsday prediction.

Several expressed their disappointment through memes, while others rejoiced the "new birth" they got on June 22, 2020.

June 21st - 2020

Me waiting for apocalypse 🙂#mayancalender pic.twitter.com/7PS3nmpjtf — Siva Karthikeya (@karthikeya_sk9) June 21, 2020

Thank you #mayancalender we are starting again like this. ☺️ pic.twitter.com/0lz9zyBGT8 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) June 22, 2020

#SolarEclipse2020

According to #mayancalender world will end on 21st June(today)

Me who is still breathing

Me to #mayancalender : pic.twitter.com/ss0tPo24l9 — Nishant Rawat 🔥 (@noob___memer) June 21, 2020

#mayancalender : Last Time Calculation Mistake Tha, 21st June 2020 Ko Duniya Pakka Khatam.

*Again, Nothing Happened*😓 pic.twitter.com/my1LUZplYo — सृजन (@shrijansoni3) June 21, 2020

memers trolling #mayancalender as 21st June 2020 comes to an end without any casualties pic.twitter.com/68vEEDzSkA — jasass (@baskarjass) June 21, 2020

#Mayancalender :World is going to end on 21st june 2020



Le 2012 survivor: pic.twitter.com/VuVBFWMBDz — Hitesh Sharma (@_HiteshMSharma) June 21, 2020

We're glad and so were many.

When you wake up in the morning and realized you are still alive :~#mayancalender pic.twitter.com/ZKylR0T9VN — Mazakiya (@maza_kiya) June 22, 2020

#Mayancalender



1. Me on 20th june 2020

2. Me on 21st june 2020 pic.twitter.com/AdVoraJ94T — Hitesh Sharma (@_HiteshMSharma) June 21, 2020

In case you're wondering, the Mayan calendar was a system of calculation of days and months used by the Maya civilization, which began around some 4,000 years ago. They are also credited for building the most magnificent pyramids in South America. The Maya culture is still observed by few people in Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, El Salvador and parts of Mexico.

The Mayan calendar is based on the monthly cycles of the moon and annual cycles of the sun, which consists of 13 days, 20 days, 260 days and so on. However, they used 20 calendars altogether, making it an intertwining process. Three calendars among them were of prime importance: The Long Count, the Tzolkin (divine calendar) and the Haab (civil calendar).