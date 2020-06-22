BUZZ

Twitter Wanted June 21 to Be Doomsday But Mayan Calendar Got it Wrong (Again)

Mayan calendars go on millions of years into the future: Reuters

The Mayan calendar had earlier stated the end of the world was on December 21, 2012. The next prophecy of doomsday was locked on to June 21, 2020. Both turned out to be false.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 22, 2020, 9:59 AM IST
Guess what? The world hasn't ended as yet.

Every so often, we come across the news of an inevitable doomsday that our habitable planet is about to hit, on a specific date, wiping out the lives on earth.

A few days ago, Mayan calendar had predicted the end of the world on June 21, 2020. The same prophecy by the popular calendar had suggested that the world would end on December 21, 2012.

Both predictions fell on their head and now desis are wondering how they managed to survive a year that has seen pandemic, cyclones, frequent earthquakes, and even a doomsday prediction.

Several expressed their disappointment through memes, while others rejoiced the "new birth" they got on June 22, 2020.

We're glad and so were many.

In case you're wondering, the Mayan calendar was a system of calculation of days and months used by the Maya civilization, which began around some 4,000 years ago. They are also credited for building the most magnificent pyramids in South America. The Maya culture is still observed by few people in Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, El Salvador and parts of Mexico.

The Mayan calendar is based on the monthly cycles of the moon and annual cycles of the sun, which consists of 13 days, 20 days, 260 days and so on. However, they used 20 calendars altogether, making it an intertwining process. Three calendars among them were of prime importance: The Long Count, the Tzolkin (divine calendar) and the Haab (civil calendar).

