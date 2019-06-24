Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
3-min read

Twitter Wants to Find the Copywriter of These Quirky and Prose-Like Labels on Spice Boxes

A Twitter user recently posted a photo of the containers from Australian Spice Company called Oasis Bakery, and they have some unusual text on the labels.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 24, 2019, 1:51 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Twitter Wants to Find the Copywriter of These Quirky and Prose-Like Labels on Spice Boxes
Image credit: Twitter
Loading...

A recent tweet about labels on certain spice containers has gone viral on social media with Twitterati searching for the copywriter who wrote the lengthy and often convoluted descriptions. A Twitter user recently posted a photo of the containers from Australian Spice Company called Oasis Bakery, and they have some unusual text on the labels.

From describing tarragon as the "King of the herbs" to calling the Italian herbs Gomorrah, Rahel Aima (@cnqmdi) found oddly written and often contemplative spice labels by an Australian company.

Taking to Twitter, the Aima wrote, "who is the oasis bakery spices copywriter i just want to talk."

On closer inspection of the photos accompanying her tweet, one can notice the long convoluted paragraphs that have turned the post viral. The otherwise normal looking containers have paragraphs that read something like, "Roberto Saviano's novel Gomorrah provides a firsthand expose of the savagery and underhanded dealings of Southern Italy's Camorra (a powerful Neapolitan mafia-like organization). One of the unscrupulous business practices detailed in the novel is the construction industry's use of inferior building materials to save on costs. In the L'Aquilla earthquake of April 2009 several modern buildings were thought to have collapsed because sea sand had been used to produced the concrete..." -- that too for a spice.

That was the description on a box labelled "Italian Spices".

Yet another container for "Mixed Spice" read: "I've been working here at the Oasis Bakery for eight years now & you know what spice I get asked for the most? Mixed spice (baharat) & me, a cocktail bartenderi Mixed spice, the spice beside the spice, next to the other spice, below the herbs, above the...."

Twitter user Kelsey Salamone found more such examples on their website and dutifully posted the same, "I thought these were fake but there’s even more on their website."

Twitter users obviously had a field time replying to Aima's post with one posting, "I want this person to write all ads and all copy for everything."

While another wrote, "Speaking as someone who writes a lot of copy, this sounds like a dream job."

Others too followed suit:

Finally, one user wondered if the meandering lines in first person had done anything to help raise the sales of the product, and wrote, "These are incredible. At first I thought it was copy filler that they’d just forgotten to update and mistakenly published. But no, they’re actually little random stories told in 1st person. Wonder if sales of #oasisbakery have gone up since?!"

Many a great writer once held a boring day job before they finally made it big. Who knows, maybe this copywriter too is the next big novelist of our times in the making!

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram