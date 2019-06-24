Twitter Wants to Find the Copywriter of These Quirky and Prose-Like Labels on Spice Boxes

A recent tweet about labels on certain spice containers has gone viral on social media with Twitterati searching for the copywriter who wrote the lengthy and often convoluted descriptions. A Twitter user recently posted a photo of the containers from Australian Spice Company called Oasis Bakery, and they have some unusual text on the labels.

From describing tarragon as the "King of the herbs" to calling the Italian herbs Gomorrah, Rahel Aima (@cnqmdi) found oddly written and often contemplative spice labels by an Australian company.

Taking to Twitter, the Aima wrote, "who is the oasis bakery spices copywriter i just want to talk."

who is the oasis bakery spices copywriter i just want to talk pic.twitter.com/QxEvxkKAg1 — rahel aima (@cnqmdi) June 22, 2019

On closer inspection of the photos accompanying her tweet, one can notice the long convoluted paragraphs that have turned the post viral. The otherwise normal looking containers have paragraphs that read something like, "Roberto Saviano's novel Gomorrah provides a firsthand expose of the savagery and underhanded dealings of Southern Italy's Camorra (a powerful Neapolitan mafia-like organization). One of the unscrupulous business practices detailed in the novel is the construction industry's use of inferior building materials to save on costs. In the L'Aquilla earthquake of April 2009 several modern buildings were thought to have collapsed because sea sand had been used to produced the concrete..." -- that too for a spice.

That was the description on a box labelled "Italian Spices".

Yet another container for "Mixed Spice" read: "I've been working here at the Oasis Bakery for eight years now & you know what spice I get asked for the most? Mixed spice (baharat) & me, a cocktail bartenderi Mixed spice, the spice beside the spice, next to the other spice, below the herbs, above the...."

Twitter user Kelsey Salamone found more such examples on their website and dutifully posted the same, "I thought these were fake but there’s even more on their website."

I thought these were fake but there’s even more on their website pic.twitter.com/GdgtwSclqr — Kelsey Salamone (@kelcsal) June 22, 2019

Many a great writer once held a boring day job before they finally made it big. Who knows, maybe this copywriter too is the next big novelist of our times in the making!